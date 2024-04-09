Sudden hailstorm causes $1 million in damage to Tennessee Ford dealership

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Ford dealership in Bolivar, Tennessee is picking up the pieces and surveying the costly damage after a massive hail storm suddenly swept through town Monday afternoon.

"It lasted about 5 minutes," Bolivar Ford dealership manager Cody Waddell told FOX Weather. "Blue skies; (it) gave us no warning — just kind of blew in and the rest history."

Video from employees showed the parking lot being blasted with torrential ping-pong to golf-ball-sized hail.

Waddell said there were about 200 vehicles exposed across the lot, and all of them suffered damage ranging from smashed sunroofs, tail lights and headlights, to countless dings and dents across their hoods and frames — some of the damage on vehicles retailing for $80,000-$100,000.

"Kind of shocked us all," Waddell said of the sudden hail storm.

Waddell estimated the damage would be around or even exceed $1 million. In addition, their dealership roof sustained damage in the storm.

Amid the mounds of insurance paperwork on deck, the dealership says it plans on eventually holding a "hail sale."