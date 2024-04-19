Super soaker Saturday across the South could bring flooding downpours to Texas

DALLAS – Following severe weather in the South and Mississippi Valley on Thursday, the cold front responsible will slow down across the South but still bring pockets of active weather.

Friday will feature an overall relative lull in the action, with just a few scattered showers. Any strong thunderstorms are expected in the Southeast from Alabama to the Carolinas. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has about 27 million people in the region inside a Level 1 threat for severe thunderstorms – mainly for risk of damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or large hail. But even that is not expected to be a widespread threat.

A look at the severe weather outlook for Friday, April 19, 2024.

"The last couple of days with severe weather it's been very widespread. Today (Friday), there's going to be a lot of folks that are a miss," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So you're kind of driving across town. You get hit by a shower or storm, and then you're on the other side of town, and it's just partly cloudy skies."

Flooding becomes greater threat over the weekend

The FOX Forecast Center said storm activity will begin to redevelop Friday night, with numerous showers and thunderstorms emerging Saturday, resulting in possible downpours capable of producing flash flooding.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has much of East Texas into the Ark-La-Tex region in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flooding threat Saturday.

A Level 2 flood threat has been issued in the southern Plains on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Widespread areas of 1-2 inches of rain with some spots reaching 3 inches of rain through Sunday morning.

A look at the rain forecast in the southern Plains through Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Storms will track into the Southeast by Sunday as an area of heavy rain will follow suit, with cities like Atlanta, Birmingham, Alabama and New Orleans seeing their rain and storm chances dramatically increase Sunday. At the same time, those across Texas begin to dry out.

Though rain amounts won't be as high as across Texas, moisture levels will remain above average, and instability will be present, supporting higher rain rates and an instance or two of minor flash flooding.

A Level 1 flood threat has been issued in the Southeast on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The FOX Forecast Center said the rain will benefit those in Texas' Hill Country and should relieve the ongoing severe and extreme drought conditions.

Refreshing airmass behind cold front

As the storms slide south, much cooler air drops south out of Canada, leading to some impressive temperature changes this week. Where highs were recently in the 70s and 80s across the Plains, temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s.

Chicago will be one of the many cities experiencing the chill, with high temperatures through the weekend expected to be 5-10 degrees below average.

A look at the population expected to experience below-average temperatures over the next three days.

The cooler temperatures will gradually expand farther south and east into the weekend, with near to below-average temperatures expected to reach everywhere east of the Rockies but Florida by next weekend.

By next week, the cooler and drier air is expected to reach the Interstate 10 corridor along the Gulf Coast, where New Orleans could see a couple of days with highs in the lower 70s.