Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Destructive tornadoes tear across America’s heartland leaving 5 dead in two states in worst outbreak of 2024

There have been at least 37 confirmed tornadoes ranging from EF-0 to EF-3, and that number could continue to rise as survey teams from the National Weather Service are still out in full force looking at the damage left behind.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Cleanup efforts are underway in America's heartland after a devastating tornado outbreak left at least four people dead in Oklahoma and one in Iowa over the weekend. 03:53

Tornado outbreak in America's heartland leaves at least 5 dead in two states

Cleanup efforts are underway in America's heartland after a devastating tornado outbreak left at least four people dead in Oklahoma and one in Iowa over the weekend.

A severe weather outbreak barreled across America’s heartland over the weekend, producing dozens of tornadoes that tore through communities from Texas to Iowa and left at least five people dead as thousands of residents are now in the process of sifting through the debris of destroyed homes and businesses trying to recover whatever belongings remain.

There have been at least 37 confirmed tornadoes ranging from EF-0 to EF-3, and that number could continue to rise as survey teams from the National Weather Service are still out in full force looking at the damage left behind.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS SULPHUR, OKLAHOMA, NEARLY UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER DIRECT HIT FROM TORNADO

Images from Christy Morris, owner of The Mix Mercantile, shows the destruction after the Sulphur, Oklahoma tornado on April 28, 2024.

Images from Christy Morris, owner of The Mix Mercantile, show the destruction after the Sulphur, Oklahoma tornado on April 28, 2024.

(Christy Morris)

Friday was the most active tornado day of 2024, with the NWS saying it received 86 tornado reports – the most in a single day since March 31, 2023, when 161 were reported.

In addition to the dozens of Tornado Warnings that were issued in Iowa and Nebraska on Friday, two rare Tornado Emergencies were issued.

Those tornadoes produced catastrophic damage in cities like Elkhorn in Nebraska and Minden in Iowa, and specialized response teams have been brought in to help survey the destruction.

IOWA TROOPER SURVIVES TORNADO IN CAR, PATCHES WINDOW AND CONTINUES HELPING VICTIMS

Man killed while sheltering from storm in Minden

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell visited decimated Minden, Iowa, the day after a tornado tore through the town. She talks to residents Sherri Guerrero and Randy Davis about how they survived. Governor Kim Reynolds explains that Mayor Ken Zimmerman was a survivor as well. 02:21

Iowa town decimated by tornado

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell visited decimated Minden, Iowa, the day after a tornado tore through the town. She talks to residents Sherri Guerrero and Randy Davis about how they survived. Governor Kim Reynolds explains that Mayor Ken Zimmerman was a survivor as well.

Sirens wailed and phones screeched, alerting people to the dangers that were approaching as a massive wedge tornado was inching closer to the town of Minden, Iowa.

But despite the preparations and people seeking shelter, the monster storm killed at least one person.

VIOLENT, WEDGE-SHAPED TORNADO SLAMS RURAL COMMUNITIES IN IOWA: ‘PRAYED EVERYTHING WOULD BE OK’

Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE

Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024.

(Nicole Valdes / FOX Weather)

The Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department confirmed that a man died Saturday from injuries he sustained during Friday’s tornado outbreak.

Family members told local media that the man was trapped in his basement after the tornado. First responders were able to free the man and rush him to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

NEIGHBORHOODS AROUND OMAHA, NEBRASKA, DEVASTATED BY LARGE TORNADO

At least 4 dead, including infant, in Oklahoma

First light tornado damage from Sulphur, Oklahoma was seen on April 28, 2024. Drone footage shows destroyed businesses and homes, as well as cars thrown and turned over from an intense tornado that passed through the town. 04:51

Drone video shows stretch of Sulphur, Oklahoma downtown after devastating tornado

First light tornado damage from Sulphur, Oklahoma was seen on April 28, 2024. Drone footage shows destroyed businesses and homes, as well as cars thrown and turned over from an intense tornado that passed through the town.

At least four people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in Oklahoma during a tornado outbreak there on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in the community of Holdenville, and FOX 25 in Oklahoma City reported one of those deaths was an infant.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This image shows major damage to a building in Marietta, Oklahoma, on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

This image shows major damage to a building in Marietta, Oklahoma, on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

(KTVT / FOX Weather)

At a news conference on Sunday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said two additional deaths were reported in the state – one in Marietta and another in the hard-hit community of Sulphur.

"Definitely the most damage since I've been governor that I've seen," Stitt said during a news conference Sunday in Sulphur. "I've seen a lot of damage. I've been around the state for, this is my sixth year, but what I saw in downtown Sulphur is unbelievable."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Video recorded in Marietta, Oklahoma, shows catastrophic damage left behind when a tornado ripped through the community on Saturday, April 27, 2024. 08:25

Watch: Buildings destroyed, trucks mangled after tornado strikes Marietta, Oklahoma

Video recorded in Marietta, Oklahoma, shows catastrophic damage left behind when a tornado ripped through the community on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Officials said damage consistent with at least an EF-3 tornado has been found in Sulphur.

Stitt issued an executive order on Sunday morning declaring a state of emergency in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne and Pontotoc counties because of the damage left behind in the wake of the severe weather on Saturday.

Video recorded on Interstate 35 in Marietta, Oklahoma, shows damage left behind when a tornado moved through on Saturday, April, 27, 2024. 00:17

Watch: Ambulances race down I-35 in Marietta, Oklahoma, after tornado

Video recorded on Interstate 35 in Marietta, Oklahoma, shows damage left behind when a tornado moved through on Saturday, April, 27, 2024.

"There is hereby a declared a disaster emergency caused by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail and flooding in the State of Oklahoma that threatens the lives and property of the people of this State and the public’s peace, health and safety," the executive order read.

The executive order will remain in effect for the next 30 days.

Tags
Loading...