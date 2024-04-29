Destructive tornadoes tear across America’s heartland leaving 5 dead in two states in worst outbreak of 2024

A severe weather outbreak barreled across America’s heartland over the weekend, producing dozens of tornadoes that tore through communities from Texas to Iowa and left at least five people dead as thousands of residents are now in the process of sifting through the debris of destroyed homes and businesses trying to recover whatever belongings remain.

There have been at least 37 confirmed tornadoes ranging from EF-0 to EF-3, and that number could continue to rise as survey teams from the National Weather Service are still out in full force looking at the damage left behind.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS SULPHUR, OKLAHOMA, NEARLY UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER DIRECT HIT FROM TORNADO

Friday was the most active tornado day of 2024, with the NWS saying it received 86 tornado reports – the most in a single day since March 31, 2023, when 161 were reported.

In addition to the dozens of Tornado Warnings that were issued in Iowa and Nebraska on Friday, two rare Tornado Emergencies were issued.

Those tornadoes produced catastrophic damage in cities like Elkhorn in Nebraska and Minden in Iowa, and specialized response teams have been brought in to help survey the destruction.

IOWA TROOPER SURVIVES TORNADO IN CAR, PATCHES WINDOW AND CONTINUES HELPING VICTIMS

Man killed while sheltering from storm in Minden

Sirens wailed and phones screeched, alerting people to the dangers that were approaching as a massive wedge tornado was inching closer to the town of Minden, Iowa.

But despite the preparations and people seeking shelter, the monster storm killed at least one person.

VIOLENT, WEDGE-SHAPED TORNADO SLAMS RURAL COMMUNITIES IN IOWA: ‘PRAYED EVERYTHING WOULD BE OK’

The Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department confirmed that a man died Saturday from injuries he sustained during Friday’s tornado outbreak.

Family members told local media that the man was trapped in his basement after the tornado. First responders were able to free the man and rush him to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

NEIGHBORHOODS AROUND OMAHA, NEBRASKA, DEVASTATED BY LARGE TORNADO

At least 4 dead, including infant, in Oklahoma

At least four people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in Oklahoma during a tornado outbreak there on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in the community of Holdenville, and FOX 25 in Oklahoma City reported one of those deaths was an infant.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

At a news conference on Sunday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said two additional deaths were reported in the state – one in Marietta and another in the hard-hit community of Sulphur.

"Definitely the most damage since I've been governor that I've seen," Stitt said during a news conference Sunday in Sulphur. "I've seen a lot of damage. I've been around the state for, this is my sixth year, but what I saw in downtown Sulphur is unbelievable."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Officials said damage consistent with at least an EF-3 tornado has been found in Sulphur.

Stitt issued an executive order on Sunday morning declaring a state of emergency in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne and Pontotoc counties because of the damage left behind in the wake of the severe weather on Saturday.

"There is hereby a declared a disaster emergency caused by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds , hail and flooding in the State of Oklahoma that threatens the lives and property of the people of this State and the public’s peace, health and safety ," the executive order read.

The executive order will remain in effect for the next 30 days.