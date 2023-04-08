Nearly 200 million Americans to face above-average temps due to unseasonable pattern change

A warm weather pattern will develop across most of the eastern U.S. next week. This will likely bring above-average temperatures, with daytime highs heading into the 70s and 80s.

The 6- to 10-day temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

As the jet stream continues to reconfigure itself into early next week, a dome of high pressure is expected to develop across the central and eastern U.S. That will allow much warmer air to infiltrate areas east of the Rockies, leading to what could be a taste of summerlike warmth by the middle or end of next week for nearly 200 million people.

Warm air from the south and the presence of high pressure will act to keep clouds and precipitation at bay, which will lead to a beautiful week for nearly 200 million people by Thursday.

A few record highs are possible in parts of the High Plains, but widespread records appear unlikely at this time.

Above-average temperatures Monday will see daytime highs possibly heading into the 90s for those in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Temperatures could climb into the 80s as far north as southern New England later next week, with 70s likely all the way into parts of northern New England.

However, that means the West will cool down again, especially the Pacific Northwest, where NOAA's Climate Prediction Center forecasts the highest likelihood of below-average temperatures next week.

The spring warmup is important as some are still in the process of recovery after weeks of relentless severe weather.

The weather pattern change also means those regions where snow-fatigue has officially set in will get a much-deserved break from the relentless snow. Most places from the West to the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes are predicted to see little to no snow through Easter weekend and into at least early next week.

This dry pattern could increase the risk of wildfires in some areas, particularly in parts of the South where drought conditions are present.