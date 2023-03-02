Ridiculous photos show aftermath of 12 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada
Some parts of the Sierra Nevada reported 114 to 144 inches of new snow over the past several days, leading to jaw-dropping photos of piles of snow burying towns along the spine of the mountains. And more snow is in the forecast.
After a few weeks' lull, the storms are back, and with a vengeance yet again.
China Peak near Huntington Lake received an unfathomable 10 to 12 feet of snow – 144 inches – over a six-day period through Tuesday night, according to a brave Fresno County Emergency Manager assigned to the area.
Over in Soda Springs, a trained spotter reported a whopping 114 inches of snow from Saturday morning through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Donner Peak, atop Interstate 80 on the way to Lake Tahoe, reported over 5 feet of new snow in the most recent storms, adding to its jaw-dropping pile.
A California Highway Patrol vehicle sits parked along a massive snowbank at Interstate 80's Donner Summit on March 1, 2023.
(California Highway Patrol / FOX Weather)
The storms have buried homes and buildings well above the first floor:
Phelan, CA - March 01: A snow covered liquor store along Highway 138 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Phelan, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Or even reach the roof in some cases:
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow grows deeper as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
It's leaving surreal scenes of snow piled up nearly above doors.
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park / FOX Weather)
Here are several more scenes from the region showing the snow piled high from the most recent storms and the January storms:
Image 1 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: With no customers in sight, a gas station is one of the few businesses that remains open in the mountains though gas supplies are becoming limited as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. . (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 36
SUGARLOAF, CA - MARCH 01: Many streets are deserted as snow trapped residents in their homes and kept visitors away from resort areas in the San Bernardino Mountains where successive storms dumped more snow than has been seen in years on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Sugarloaf, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A church is shown buried under snow in the San Bernardino Mountains area where residents continue to be trapped on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 36
Heavy snow buries an apartment building in Placer County, California.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
Image 5 of 36
Heavy snow buries an apartment building in Placer County, California.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
Image 6 of 36
A California Highway Patrol vehicle sits parked along a massive snowbank at Interstate 80's Donner Summit on March 1, 2023.
(California Highway Patrol)
Image 7 of 36
Mound of snow cover much of the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on March 1, 2023.
(Palisades Tahoe Resort)
Image 8 of 36
Mound of snow cover much of the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on March 1, 2023.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
Image 9 of 36
Phelan, CA - March 01: A snow covered liquor store along Highway 138 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Phelan, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
( )
Image 10 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A vehicle is abandoned along a highway as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 near Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 11 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A residential street near a school is seen as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 12 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A Carl's Jr. drive-through menu is partially buried in a snowbank after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 13 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snows falls over a closed business as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 14 of 36
YOSEMITE, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
( )
Image 15 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow deepens as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 16 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: The open sign is still on at a business nevertheless shut down by the weather as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 17 of 36
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: A 'Santa Claus DR' road sign is partially buried in snow after a series of atmospheric river storms on January 20, 2023 near South Lake Tahoe, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks which led to record rainfall, widespread flooding and 20 deaths. The storms also delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 18 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A church is shown buried under snow in the San Bernardino Mountains area where residents continue to be trapped on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 19 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow grows deeper as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 20 of 36
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow deepens as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
( )
Image 21 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A Carl's Jr. drive-through menu is partially buried in a snowbank after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountain's raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 22 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A person walks past a snowbank in front of a restaurant after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountain's raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 23 of 36
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Gas pumps are partially buried in snow, at a service station closed for the winter, after a series of atmospheric river storms on January 20, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks which led to record rainfall, widespread flooding and 20 deaths. The storms also delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 24 of 36
Wrightwood, CA - March 01: Norma Miro, from La Puente, shovels snow out of the driveway of the rental property she shared with her family for the last week in Wrightwood so they can move their vehicles on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023. The mountain community remains closed as crews work to clear roads following a second heavy snow storm in the last week hit the area. Only residents and essential workers are being allowed into the area. Mountain High Ski Resort, near Wrightwood, has received 115 inches of snow in the last week. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)
( )
Image 25 of 36
SUGARLOAF, CA - MARCH 01: Fresh snow kept residents in their homes and visitors away from resort areas in the San Bernardino Mountains where successive storms dumped more snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Sugarloaf, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
( )
Image 26 of 36
Wrightwood, CA - March 01: Snow covered cars and mailboxes along Highway 2 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Wrightwood, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
( )
Image 27 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A snowbank is viewed in front of a hotel after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 28 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A person walks past a snowbank in front of a restaurant after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 29 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A car remains buried in snow after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 30 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A person walks past a snowbank in front of a restaurant and bar after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 31 of 36
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Workers remove snow from a rooftop after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Image 32 of 36
Feet of snow leave the door covered to the marketing office of the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in California after the latest winter storm pummeled the Sierra Nevada on Feb. 28, 2023.
(Sugar Bowl Ski Resort)
Image 33 of 36
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
Image 34 of 36
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
Image 35 of 36
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
Image 36 of 36
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
Snow is no stranger to California mountains, but this year has been among the snowiest on record. The UC Berkeley Snow Lab reports a season snowfall total of 531 inches – over 44 feet – and had just under 15 feet of snow on the ground Wednesday, though it will eventually settle.
The tally leaves them at just over double their annual snowfall average to date and just 42 inches short of their all-time record from the winter snowfall of 2016-17.