The FOX Weather App
Extreme Weather
Ridiculous photos show aftermath of 12 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada

Some parts of the Sierra Nevada reported 114 to 144 inches of new snow over the past several days, leading to jaw-dropping photos of piles of snow burying towns along the spine of the mountains. And more snow is in the forecast.

By Scott Sistek
An onslaught of storms pummeling the West Coast brought feet of snow to California's Sierra Nevada, including up to 15 feet of snow in areas of Yosemite National Park.

Relentless snowfall in the Sierra Nevada buries Yosemite under feet of snow

An onslaught of storms pummeling the West Coast brought feet of snow to California’s Sierra Nevada, including up to 15 feet of snow in areas of Yosemite National Park.

TRUCKEE, Calif. Have you ever imagined what your neighborhood would look like if a series of storms dumped 12 feet of snow over a week?

For swaths of California's Sierra Nevada mountain range, the image is as simple as looking out a window.

Or, maybe not…

Neil Lareau shows the view from the kitchen sink in Truckee, California, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2022.

(@nplareau / Twitter)

Surreal scenes of cars and buildings buried in up to 12 feet of recent snowfall, leaving snow as deep as 15 feet or more, are emerging from the Sierra Nevada in the wake of the latest winter storm to pummel the region.  

Already, the mountains had received copious amounts of snow from a caravan of storms and atmospheric rivers that slammed the state from the end of December well into the start of the new year.

RELENTLESS CALIFORNIA ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS DROP 32 TRILLION GALLONS OF WATER OVER 3 WEEKS

After a few weeks' lull, the storms are back, and with a vengeance yet again.

China Peak near Huntington Lake received an unfathomable 10 to 12 feet of snow – 144 inches – over a six-day period through Tuesday night, according to a brave Fresno County Emergency Manager assigned to the area.

Over in Soda Springs, a trained spotter reported a whopping 114 inches of snow from Saturday morning through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The University of California Snow Laboratory in the Sierra reported 35 inches of snow in just one day Tuesday, over 7 feet in three days and 141.9 inches in the past week.

California Snow Totals

(FOX Weather)

Donner Peak, atop Interstate 80 on the way to Lake Tahoe, reported over 5 feet of new snow in the most recent storms, adding to its jaw-dropping pile.

Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada

A California Highway Patrol vehicle sits parked along a massive snowbank at Interstate 80's Donner Summit on March 1, 2023.

(California Highway Patrol)

The storms have buried homes and buildings well above the first floor:

Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows

Phelan, CA - March 01: A snow covered liquor store along Highway 138 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Phelan, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Or even reach the roof in some cases:

Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows

RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow grows deeper as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

It's leaving surreal scenes of snow piled up nearly above doors. 

"In case you are wondering why we are so slow to get info out this morning," California's Sugar Bowl Ski Resort tweeted Wednesday. "Here is the entrance to the marketing office:"

Sugar Bowl Snow

Feet of snow leave the door covered to the marketing office of the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in California after the latest winter storm pummeled the Sierra Nevada on Feb. 28, 2023.

(Sugar Bowl Ski Resort)

Or making that run to the bathroom a bit more adventurous…

Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.

(Yosemite National Park)

In Placer County, an avalanche left this three-story apartment building buried up two floors under 25 feet of snow. But everyone was able to evacuate safely, according to the Placer County Sheriff. 

Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada

An avalanche buries a 3-story apartment building in Placer County, California, leaving only the top floor visible. 

(Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Yosemite Park has 15 feet of snow on the ground and has closed the park through at least Wednesday.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK CLOSED AFTER WINTER STORMS DUMP 15 FEET OF SNOW

Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.

(Yosemite National Park)

Here are several more scenes from the region showing the snow piled high from the most recent storms and the January storms:

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 1 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: With no customers in sight, a gas station is one of the few businesses that remains open in the mountains though gas supplies are becoming limited as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. . (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Southern California Begins To Dig Out From Series Of Massive Snow Storms
    Image 2 of 36

    SUGARLOAF, CA - MARCH 01: Many streets are deserted as snow trapped residents in their homes and kept visitors away from resort areas in the San Bernardino Mountains where successive storms dumped more snow than has been seen in years on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Sugarloaf, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 3 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A church is shown buried under snow in the San Bernardino Mountains area where residents continue to be trapped on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada
    Image 4 of 36

    Heavy snow buries an apartment building in Placer County, California. (Placer County Sheriff's Office)

  • Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada
    Image 5 of 36

    Heavy snow buries an apartment building in Placer County, California. (Placer County Sheriff's Office)

  • Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada
    Image 6 of 36

    A California Highway Patrol vehicle sits parked along a massive snowbank at Interstate 80's Donner Summit on March 1, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada
    Image 7 of 36

    Mound of snow cover much of the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on March 1, 2023. (Palisades Tahoe Resort)

  • Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada
    Image 8 of 36

    Mound of snow cover much of the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on March 1, 2023. (Placer County Sheriff's Office)

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 9 of 36

    Phelan, CA - March 01: A snow covered liquor store along Highway 138 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Phelan, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 10 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A vehicle is abandoned along a highway as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 near Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 11 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A residential street near a school is seen as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 12 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A Carl's Jr. drive-through menu is partially buried in a snowbank after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 13 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snows falls over a closed business as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • v
    Image 14 of 36

    YOSEMITE, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 15 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow deepens as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 16 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: The open sign is still on at a business nevertheless shut down by the weather as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 17 of 36

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: A 'Santa Claus DR' road sign is partially buried in snow after a series of atmospheric river storms on January 20, 2023 near South Lake Tahoe, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks which led to record rainfall, widespread flooding and 20 deaths. The storms also delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 18 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A church is shown buried under snow in the San Bernardino Mountains area where residents continue to be trapped on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 19 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow grows deeper as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 20 of 36

    RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snow deepens as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 21 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A Carl's Jr. drive-through menu is partially buried in a snowbank after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountain's raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 22 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A person walks past a snowbank in front of a restaurant after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountain's raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 23 of 36

    YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Gas pumps are partially buried in snow, at a service station closed for the winter, after a series of atmospheric river storms on January 20, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks which led to record rainfall, widespread flooding and 20 deaths. The storms also delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Southern California Begins To Dig Out From Series Of Massive Snow Storms
    Image 24 of 36

    Wrightwood, CA - March 01: Norma Miro, from La Puente, shovels snow out of the driveway of the rental property she shared with her family for the last week in Wrightwood so they can move their vehicles on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023. The mountain community remains closed as crews work to clear roads following a second heavy snow storm in the last week hit the area. Only residents and essential workers are being allowed into the area. Mountain High Ski Resort, near Wrightwood, has received 115 inches of snow in the last week. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images) ( )

  • Southern California Begins To Dig Out From Series Of Massive Snow Storms
    Image 25 of 36

    SUGARLOAF, CA - MARCH 01: Fresh snow kept residents in their homes and visitors away from resort areas in the San Bernardino Mountains where successive storms dumped more snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Sugarloaf, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 26 of 36

    Wrightwood, CA - March 01: Snow covered cars and mailboxes along Highway 2 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Wrightwood, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 27 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A snowbank is viewed in front of a hotel after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 28 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A person walks past a snowbank in front of a restaurant after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 29 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A car remains buried in snow after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 30 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: A person walks past a snowbank in front of a restaurant and bar after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 31 of 36

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Workers remove snow from a rooftop after a series of atmospheric river storms brought heavy snowfall to the region on January 22, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms which ended last week and delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Sugar Bowl Snow
    Image 32 of 36

    Feet of snow leave the door covered to the marketing office of the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in California after the latest winter storm pummeled the Sierra Nevada on Feb. 28, 2023. (Sugar Bowl Ski Resort)

  • Yosemite National Park
    Image 33 of 36

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 34 of 36

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 35 of 36

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 36 of 36

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

Snow is no stranger to California mountains, but this year has been among the snowiest on record. The UC Berkeley Snow Lab reports a season snowfall total of 531 inches – over 44 feet – and had just under 15 feet of snow on the ground Wednesday, though it will eventually settle. 

The tally leaves them at just over double their annual snowfall average to date and just 42 inches short of their all-time record from the winter snowfall of 2016-17.

Heavy Snow in Sierra Nevada

(CalTrans)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

More heavy snow on the way to Sierra Nevada this weekend

That record could fall next week. After a break in the snow the rest of this week, more storms are on the way. 

Winter Storm Watches are posted for the Sierra Nevada once again for up to 1 to 5 feet of new snowfall between Saturday and Monday, with the heaviest totals in the higher elevations.

Winter weather alerts have been posted.
(FOX Weather)

 

In addition, wind gusts could reach 45 to 75 mph in the passes, with gusts to 100 mph possible along the Sierra ridgetops.

