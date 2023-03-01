Yosemite National Park closed after winter storm dumps 15 feet of snow

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A powerful winter storm led to significant snowfall across Yosemite National Park in California, forcing officials to shut it down until further notice.

Storms have been pummeling the West Coast, leading to epic snowfall totals high up in the Sierra Nevada, where the national park is located.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that some areas of the park have so far received about 15 feet of snow during the onslaught of storms, and those totals could creep higher through the day.

Officials said that crews have been working to restore critical services to the park, but with so much snow, an estimated reopening date could not be determined.

The storm currently bringing heavy snow to the mountains in California will eventually make its way across the country, putting millions at risk of severe weather and snow.

A multiday severe weather event is putting nearly 40 million people at risk of seeing tornadoes, hail and strong winds.

In the Midwest and Northeast, heavy snow and ice are expected to significantly impact daily life across at least 10 states starting Thursday.