Watch: Rockfall in Yosemite National Park crashes down the side of El Capitan

YOSEMITE, Ca. – Recent video recorded on Monday captures images of a rockfall crashing down the side of El Capitan.

Located in Yosemite National Park in central California, El Capitan is a granite rock formation that stands more than 3,000 feet tall – taller than two Empire State Buildings.

Park visitor Alex J. Wood recorded video of rocks crashing down the side of El Capitan, releasing a soft gray cloud of dust and debris into the air.

"The noise was so loud," Wood told Storyful of the experience, describing the sound as "thunderous."

Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls every year. In the past 150 years, more than 1,000 rockfalls have happened, helping shape the park's landscape.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to Yosemite National Park, the rockfall originated from Horsetail Fall, a seasonal waterfall that rises more than 2,000 feet high on the eastern side of El Capitan.

Horsetail Fall is currently experiencing its famous "Firefall," a February phenomenon in which the setting sun illuminates the falling water, making it look like lava pouring off the mountain.

YOSEMITE’S ‘FIREFALL’ RETURNS IN 2023: HERE’S HOW YOU CAN CATCH A GLIMPSE OF THE FIRE IN THE SKY

While the Firefall is attracting visitors, Monday’s rockfall forced the park to close some roads and trails to visitors. They noted that no injuries were reported from the rockfall.