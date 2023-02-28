Severe weather eyes South with multiday threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an active spring-like pattern that will produce an extended threat of severe weather from Texas through the East Coast starting on Wednesday and lasting the workweek.

Forecast models show a series of storm systems will tap into the available moisture and produce the threat of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

The severe weather threat comes after a deadly weather outbreak that impacted the Plains, Mississippi and Ohio valleys, but the FOX Forecast Center believes the upcoming multi-day threat will be centered over areas further south and potentially have wider impacts.

"We definitely are starting the month off with a lot of lioness behavior. The weather is going to be impactful. We’re really focusing on northeast Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, some areas that have been hit hard over the last month," said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Similarly to the late-February event, the upcoming storm system will produce severe weather in the warm sector and provide the chance of a blast of heavy snow across the Great lakes and Northeast.

Tracking the unsettled weather

Right now, neither of the storm systems are visible on the radar in the South.

Forecast models show showers and thunderstorms will start to fire on Wednesday and will be prevalent during the evening.

Areas that the Storm Prediction Center believes could be under threat of either large hail or damaging winds will be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, which is synonymous with a yellow alert box. An area that is conducive for tornadic development is often highlighted with a red box and is known as a Tornado Watch.

There are no watch boxes in effect currently. The alerts are usually issued a few hours before the main event and can be in effect for four to eight hours.

Wednesday weather forecast: First day of storms in the South

The FOX Forecast Center expects the bulk of activity to occur north of Interstate 20 on Wednesday, but unlike thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, the tornado threat is expected to be limited.

Storms with large hail and damaging winds will be common in a zone that stretches from East Texas through Middle Tennessee.

Communities under the highest threat on Wednesday into Thursday morning include Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Greenville, Mississippi.

Thursday weather forecast: Highest risk day

A large outbreak of severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and hail, all appear likely during the evening and overnight hours of Thursday into Friday.

Additional moisture and atmospheric ingredients not present on Wednesday are expected to be in place on Thursday.

More than 45 million residents from the Lone Star State to the Peach State are under the threat for thunderstorms that could turn severe.

Communities under the increased threat include Dallas, Little Rock, Arkansas; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi.

Several National Weather Service offices warn the severe weather outbreak could involve long track and violent tornadoes.

Friday weather forecast: Severe threat pushes eastward

The FOX Forecast Center expects the threat of severe storms to continue into the early morning hours on Friday and possibly reenergize as the cold front advances eastward with the addition of daytime heating.

All modes of severe weather are expected, including damaging winds and tornadoes.

Cities under threat of storms on Friday include Nashville; Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Columbia, South Carolina.

The threat of flash flooding will also increase through Friday, with some areas of the South seeing several rounds of rain.

Forecast models show parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and southern Kentucky could pick up 3-5" of new rainfall between Wednesday and Friday.

Where thunderstorms train over the same areas, rivers and streams could quickly rise, especially in communities near waterways that are already considered to be at bankfull.