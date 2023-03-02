Drone captures tornado form and roll across Texas in dangerous severe weather outbreak

LINDEN, Tex. -- Multiple tornadoes were spotted throughout Texas and Louisiana Thursday, but a storm chaser captured one of the twisters by drone in Linden, Texas.

Brian Emfinger was following the severe storms rolling through northeast Texas when a tornado started to form.

The drone footage shows the funnel spin from the storm, and eventually, the column of air reaches the ground.

In a wider shot, Emfinger recorded the entirety of the storm, watching from afar as the twister spins through the Texas field.

The Linden tornado was part of a large outbreak of severe weather. Severe storms moved through the Lone Star State Thursday, bringing damaging wind, large hail and several tornadoes.