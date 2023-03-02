Search
First severe weather outbreak of meteorological spring produces hurricane-force winds, tornadoes

Winds gusted to greater than hurricane force in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. More than 300,000 power outages were reported in the Lone Star State.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
'Big tornado on the ground': Tornado spotted north of Mount Vernon, TX

DALLAS – The first storm system of meteorological spring produced tornadoes, hail and hurricane-force winds on Thursday across at least three southern states, and residents captured the scenes on video.

Storms started firing during the early afternoon in Central Texas as the FOX Forecast Center tracked a warm front that lifted northward, which helped the atmosphere become more volatile.

Severe storms during the early afternoon were large hail producers, and residents in Sherman, Texas, took video of at least golf ball-sized hall slamming into vehicles and covering the ground in some neighborhoods.

Large hail coats the ground of Sherman, Texas

As the storms developed further east, conditions were more prime for tornadoes to develop. The first video of a twister emerged from the area around Pickton, Texas, where law enforcement said at five homes were damaged.

MARCH BEGINS THE UPTICK IN SPRING TORNADOES ACROSS US

FOX Weather’s Will Nunley was at the scene and spotted storm victims trying to assess the damage.

"I could hear the roaring of the storm - whatever it was - and all of a sudden the garage, which the car was parked in, just come up off the ground and went flying in the air. And I mean everything settled down, and we looked out here. The roof was off the house, the garage was gone, the storage shed back there, the kids had a trampoline and everything had blown away," said Shirley Cartom, a storm victim.

Tornado causes roof damage to homes in Pickton, Texas

Despite the significant damage there were no initial reports of fatalities in the region.

Tornado Warnings were also issued for areas around the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, but it was the damaging winds that caused most of the problems.

Wind gusts topped hurricane force in many communities in North Texas, which helped lead to at least 350,000 power outages, according to PowerOutage.US.

Due to the inclement weather, aviation traffic was temporarily halted into and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Tree catches fire, transformer blows near Dallas, Texas

Power flashes were witnessed throughout the metro, and emergency management reported responding to a partial roof collapse at an Amazon facility southeast of Dallas in Balch Springs.

According to initial reports, there were no injuries at the facility.

Also in North Texas, a driver came face-to-face with a tornado and captured the entire incident on video.

The drive wrote on Instagram, "Minutes ago, I met a Texas tornado face to face. I was trying to get home because I knew that bad weather was coming our way in North Texas, but my radar kept telling me it was a severe thunderstorm warning. I knew that clearly wasn’t the case when I heard sirens all around me and saw several wall and funnel clouds forming…then, out of nowhere, JUST LIKE THAT, a MASSIVE TORNADO was on the ground, 100 yards away from me. At that point, I didn’t care, I went into survival mode. Many cars were frozen in panic and would not move, so I just HIT THE PEDAL! As I was driving east, to my left, and north of me, were several more tornadoes, not as large as the first one to touch the ground. I was just holding the camera, not really knowing what I was filming because debris was flying everywhere. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life. Please forgive some of the language. I am so grateful to GOD."

Driver has close encounter with tornado in Texas

HOW METEOROLOGISTS DETERMINE IF A TORNADO IS TO BLAME FOR STORM DAMAGE

Areas eastward also saw their fair share of severe weather with at least two confirmed tornadoes happening in Louisiana. 

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes impacted Shreveport and Alexandria. 

Several businesses were damaged by the twister, and debris littered roadways in Bossier City.

Tornado captured in Shreveport, Louisiana

There were no reports of initial injuries, but around 5,000 outages were reported in the northwest part of the state.

Businesses that included a laundry mat and an insurance office were severely impacted by the storm.

The threat of severe storms is expected to advance northeastward on Friday and impact the Tennessee and Ohio valleys with damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

