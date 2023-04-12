Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Raging wildfire burns thousands of acres in New Jersey with only 10% contained

Firefighters in Ocean County, New Jersey, are trying to contain a raging wildfire that has torched thousands of acres, threatening structures in the area.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Hundreds of people face evacuation orders as a huge wildfire tears through New Jersey. 01:34

New Jersey wildfire burning thousands of acres, threatening structures in the area

Hundreds of people face evacuation orders as a huge wildfire tears through New Jersey.

Hundreds of people face evacuation orders as a raging wildfire tears through New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service warns that Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire is only 10% contained and has grown to 2,500 acres. 

An aerial view shows a raging wildfire burning in Manchester Township, New Jersey. 01:14

Aerial view shows raging wildfire burning in New Jersey

An aerial view shows a raging wildfire burning in Manchester Township, New Jersey.

Firefighters said the fire continues to burn Wednesday morning as some flames have been seen as high as 200 feet. 

Nearly 200 homes and structures around the towns of Lakehurst and Manchester have been evacuated in Ocean County. Several roads around the area are also closed. The fire is located about 50 miles east of Philadelphia.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

There is still no word on how the fire started. So far, no one has been hurt.

Evacuated residents have been relocated to the Manchester Township High School and are being supported by the American Red Cross, Manchester Township EMS, Manchester Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, FOX 29 in Philadelphia reports.

Dramatic aerial video shows a massive wildfire burning in Manchester Township, New Jersey. Evacuations have been ordered in the area as the fire burns closer to homes and other structures in the area.  01:18

Watch: Aerial video shows wildfire raging in Manchester Township, New Jersey

Dramatic aerial video shows a massive wildfire burning in Manchester Township, New Jersey. Evacuations have been ordered in the area as the fire burns closer to homes and other structures in the area. 

Tags
Loading.