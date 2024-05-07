1 dead after catastrophic tornado levels Barnsdall, Oklahoma: 'Total destruction'

BARNSDALL, Okla. – One person has died after a devastating tornado destroyed homes and toppled power lines as it moved through a small town northeast of Oklahoma City on Monday evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Barnsdall, a town of about 1,000 people located a 40-minute drive north of Tulsa, was leveled about 10 p.m. by a tornado that was initially estimated at EF-3 strength or higher on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The nearby town of Bartlesville also suffered severe damage from the same tornado. Multiple injuries are reported, but the exact number has yet to be confirmed. Damage surveys will continue on Tuesday.

DEADLY TORNADO RIPS THROUGH BARNSDALL, OKLAHOMA, AS SEVERE WEATHER PRODUCES CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE IN CENTRAL US

A Tornado Emergency , the most dire of tornado alerts, was issued for Osage County in Oklahoma on Monday evening as the storm approached. The NWS referred to a "large and destructive tornado" moving towards Barnsdall and causing catastrophic damage.

Osage County Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts told FOX Weather that Oklahoma Task Force 1 Tulsa, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and crews from numerous jurisdictions, arrived in Barnsdall overnight to aid in the search for survivors.

"Right now, we have a big area of total destruction," Roberts adds.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, as many as 40 homes were damaged in the Barnsdall area. Multiple reports of natural gas leaks and debris in roadways led to the closure of numerous roads.

The Barnsdall Nursing Home took a direct hit from the tornado on the southwest side of town.

"Please pray for us," the facility said on Facebook, stressing all residents were accounted for with no injuries. "They all have been transported to football field house due to gas leak that could not be turned off by emergency personnel … it is chaos in town."

The Tornado Emergency for Barnsdall was just the second one ever issued by the NWS in Tulsa, and one of 13 Tornado Warnings issued by that office on Monday. It was the first tornado to hit Barnsdall since 2008.