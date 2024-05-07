Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

1 dead after catastrophic tornado levels Barnsdall, Oklahoma: 'Total destruction'

A Tornado Emergency, the most dire of tornado alerts, was issued for Osage County in Oklahoma. The NWS referred to a "large and destructive tornado" moving towards Barnsdall and causing catastrophic damage.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
One person has died after a devastating tornado destroyed homes and toppled power lines as it moved through a small town northeast of Oklahoma City on Monday evening. 04:23

1 dead after EF-3 tornado levels Barnsdall, Oklahoma

One person has died after a devastating tornado destroyed homes and toppled power lines as it moved through a small town northeast of Oklahoma City on Monday evening.

BARNSDALL, Okla. – One person has died after a devastating tornado destroyed homes and toppled power lines as it moved through a small town northeast of Oklahoma City on Monday evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Barnsdall, a town of about 1,000 people located a 40-minute drive north of Tulsa, was leveled about 10 p.m. by a tornado that was initially estimated at EF-3 strength or higher on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. 

The nearby town of Bartlesville also suffered severe damage from the same tornado. Multiple injuries are reported, but the exact number has yet to be confirmed. Damage surveys will continue on Tuesday. 

DEADLY TORNADO RIPS THROUGH BARNSDALL, OKLAHOMA, AS SEVERE WEATHER PRODUCES CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE IN CENTRAL US

  • The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said it received a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that between 30 and 40 homes were damaged in the Barnsdall area, and a natural gas leak was also reported.
    Image 1 of 5

    The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said it received a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that between 30 and 40 homes were damaged in the Barnsdall area, and a natural gas leak was also reported. (@BrandonCopicWx via X)

  • Damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado moved through the town May 6, 2024.
    Image 2 of 5

    Damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado moved through the town May 6, 2024. (FOX 23 Tulsa)

  • Damaged power lines are seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado moved through May 6, 2024.
    Image 3 of 5

    Damaged power lines are seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado moved through May 6, 2024. (Brandon Copic)

  • Damage is seen after a tornado moved across Barnsdall, Oklahoma, on May 6, 2024.
    Image 4 of 5

    Damage is seen after a tornado moved across Barnsdall, Oklahoma, on May 6, 2024. (Brandon Copic)

  • Damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado swept through the town May 6, 2024.
    Image 5 of 5

    Damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado swept through the town May 6, 2024. (Brandon Copic)

A Tornado Emergency, the most dire of tornado alerts, was issued for Osage County in Oklahoma on Monday evening as the storm approached. The NWS referred to a "large and destructive tornado" moving towards Barnsdall and causing catastrophic damage.

A tornado ripped through Barndsall Oklahoma, on Monday evening, leaving behind a wake of damage. 01:00

Watch: Tornado rips through Barndsall, leaving behind wake of damage in Oklahoma

A tornado ripped through Barndsall Oklahoma, on Monday evening, leaving behind a wake of damage.

Osage County Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts told FOX Weather that Oklahoma Task Force 1 Tulsa, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and crews from numerous jurisdictions, arrived in Barnsdall overnight to aid in the search for survivors.

"Right now, we have a big area of total destruction," Roberts adds.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, as many as 40 homes were damaged in the Barnsdall area. Multiple reports of natural gas leaks and debris in roadways led to the closure of numerous roads.

The Barnsdall Nursing Home took a direct hit from the tornado on the southwest side of town.

"Please pray for us," the facility said on Facebook, stressing all residents were accounted for with no injuries. "They all have been transported to football field house due to gas leak that could not be turned off by emergency personnel … it is chaos in town."

A life-threatening situation unfolded in the central U.S. on Monday night as intense supercell thunderstorms moved across the region, producing tornadoes, giant hail and damaging winds. 02:38

Catastrophic damage seen in Oklahoma after tornado rips through Barnsdall

A life-threatening situation unfolded in the central U.S. on Monday night as intense supercell thunderstorms moved across the region, producing tornadoes, giant hail and damaging winds.

The Tornado Emergency for Barnsdall was just the second one ever issued by the NWS in Tulsa, and one of 13 Tornado Warnings issued by that office on Monday. It was the first tornado to hit Barnsdall since 2008. 

Tags
Loading...