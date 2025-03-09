Nation to see renewed risk of powerful storms this week as spring severe weather season kicks into high gear

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring the development of multiple storm systems expected to sweep across the U.S. this week that will bring a renewed risk of severe weather to tens of millions of Americans.

March typically marks the beginning of the active spring severe weather season, and this renewed risk comes after a deadly severe weather outbreak that swept across the nation last week.

This week, forecasters will monitor the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as we approach the middle of the week and again as we get ready to welcome the weekend.

Questions remain regarding midweek severe weather threat

This graphic shows the midweek severe weather threat overview.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the severe weather potential might increase on Wednesday across the Ark-La-Tex region as an upper-level low-pressure system moves eastward from the Southwest into the southern Plains.

However, there is still some uncertainty regarding the system's strength and positioning. One computer forecast model shows a more intense, negatively tilted trough with strong upper-level winds, which could enhance storm development.

On the other hand, another model shows a weaker system which would limit storm coverage.

This graphic shows the midweek storm potential.

Moisture from the Gulf is expected to move into portions of Texas and the Ark-La-Tex, but the variability in surface features is making it difficult to pinpoint the chances of severe weather.

Friday could be start of multiday severe weather threat

The FOX Forecast Center said that a larger severe weather threat looms for Friday and Saturday as a strong upper-level trough is expected to move from the Plains to the eastern U.S.

A deepening surface low will pull in moisture from the Gulf and send it north into the Mississippi Valley on Friday, and then into the Southeast by Saturday.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said significant differences remain among the computer forecast models regarding the placement and timing of this threat.

While severe weather looks possible across parts of the Ark-La-Tex, Deep South and Midwest, confidence is currently too low to define specific threat areas.

Future severe weather outlooks will likely come into play as computer forecast models come into better agreement.