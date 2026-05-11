Severe storms could bring large hail, damaging winds to the Southern Plains and Midwest this weekend

Severe weather is expected to make a return from the Southern Plains into the Midwest as a stagnant weather pattern parks itself over the U.S. this week.

An Omega block weather pattern is starting to take hold across the U.S. , leaving various regions under the same conditions all week long.

OMEGA BLOCK EXPECTED TO LEAVE MAJORITY OF US IN A LULL OF STAGNANT WEATHER THIS WEEK

Omega block weather patterns get their name because the upper air pattern looks like the Greek letter omega (Ω).

This graphic shows the impacts of the Omega block weather pattern.

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As the ridge of high pressure caught in the middle of the country breaks down, it will likely allow for a series of compact storm systems to form in the Rockies and into the Plains.

WHAT IS AN OMEGA BLOCK?

This transition effectively reopens the "storm corridor" as the departing high pressure ridge makes room for a much more active and progressive jet stream.

This graphic shows the severe storm threat in the Central U.S. for Saturday.

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As these systems emerge from the West, they will quickly begin to pull rich, unstable moisture from the Gulf of America northward into the heart of the country.

This moisture, combined with the energy of the incoming Pacific systems, will set the stage for the potential return of severe weather.

SUPER EL NIÑO ACCELERATING: EXPECTED TO SUPPRESS ATLANTIC HURRICANES, PRODUCE WET PATTERN ACROSS SOUTHERN US

While the early part of the week may feel relatively quiet, the Plains should be prepared for an active stretch of weather by this weekend.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center highlights Saturday as a day to watch with a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat in place. This threat includes areas such as Wichita, Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls.

This graphic shows available moisture ahead of possible severe storms on Saturday.

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The biggest risk for storms that do develop are large hail and damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are also possible.

The Omega block weather pattern is also paving the way for soaring temperatures in the Central U.S.

TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT RETURNS TO THE WEST AS DOZENS OF MAJOR CITIES EYE RECORD-BREAKING TEMPERATURES

As the week progresses, additional days with severe weather impacts are possible.

This graphic shows the probability of severe storms across the U.S. in May.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said above-average rain appears likely for the back half of May.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest on this weekend's potential storms.