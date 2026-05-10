Triple-digit heat returns to the West as dozens of major cities eye record-breaking temperatures

Across the West Coast, record heat has gripped millions so far this year. Winter was one of — if not the — warmest on record for more than 50 cities. In March, a historic heat wave swept across the West, shattering all-time temperature records.

DANGEROUS MOTHER’S DAY STORMS TO 'EXPLODE' ACROSS TEXAS WITH BASEBALL-SIZE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS

In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that March was the warmest on record across the Lower 48.

West potential record highs overview.

(FOX Weather)



More than 1,200 locations recorded one of their 10 warmest Marches ever, while nearly 400 experienced their warmest March on record.

NOAA: WARMEST MARCH EVER RECORDED ACROSS LOWER 48 DRIVEN BY HISTORIC WESTERN HEAT DOME

While conditions have been somewhat more seasonable over the past week, record heat has returned to the West and will peak into early this week, the FOX Forecast Center said.

High temperatures are running up to 30 degrees above average, with extreme heat warnings in effect for parts of Phoenix and Palm Springs, where triple-digit heat is expected to peak early this week.

BREWING SUPER EL NIÑO COULD TURN THE CALIFORNIA COAST INTO A SUMMER HOTSPOT FOR GREAT WHITE SHARKS

By Monday, a ridge of high pressure will be situated over the region, allowing warmth to increase alongside dry and sunny conditions.

Numerous cities will be 15 to 30 degrees above average with this pattern lasting through midweek. During this period, more than 60 daily record highs are in jeopardy across 10 states, from California to Nebraska.

West heat alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Extreme heat warnings remain in effect through Tuesday for parts of inland Southern California, while heat advisories are also in effect for portions of California’s Central Valley, including Fresno and Bakersfield.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Currently, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City are experiencing their warmest year-to-date on record, running up to 5 degrees above average so far this year, which is expected to continue into this week.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Las Vegas typically averages highs in the mid-80s by May, but is already climbing into the triple digits.

MORE THAN 30 EARTHQUAKES RATTLE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA IN REPORTED SWARM

That said, the heat core will shift, with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting rising temperatures across the Plains late next weekend. Meanwhile, conditions in the West will finally begin to moderate.