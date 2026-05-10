More than 30 earthquakes rattle southern California in reported swarm

CALIFORNIA — Dozens of earthquakes rattled parts of California on Saturday and into Sunday in what experts call an earthquake swarm, with many centered near Brawley in Imperial County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

While many of the earthquakes remained below magnitude 4.0, the swarm peaked with a magnitude 4.7 tremor just after midnight on Sunday. Reports of light shaking were felt from north of the city in the Coachella Valley, south to Calexico, and reaching into San Diego and Mexicali.

The initial quake that ignited the swarm in Brawley hit at approximately 4:14 p.m. local time on Saturday, measuring a 3.5 magnitude. It was centered 2 miles west-southwest of Brawley at a depth of about 8.5 to 9 miles, according to the USGS.

In fact, this past week in general has been active with earthquakes in the Golden State, stretching from the North Coast down through the Inland Empire and into the Imperial Valley.

The earthquakes in the Brawley swarm occurred at shallow depths, primarily ranging between 5 and 10 miles.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Shallow quakes are typically felt more strongly than deeper ones because they occur closer to the earth's surface, according to experts.

There have been no reports of significant damage or injuries at this time. While larger quakes often trigger tsunami concerns, officials have ruled out any threat to the coast.

That said, experts will continue to monitor and review the seismic data.