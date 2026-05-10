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Dangerous Mother’s Day storms to 'explode' across Texas with baseball-size hail and damaging winds

The greatest threat is across central Texas, from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to San Angelo, where a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
A Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued across central Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and San Angelo, as storms are expected to explode across the southern Plains today, bringing the threat of giant hail and destructive winds. Latest:  03:25

Severe storms to unleash destructive winds, giant hail across Lone Star State

A Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued across central Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and San Angelo, as storms are expected to explode across the southern Plains today, bringing the threat of giant hail and destructive winds. Latest: 

Significant severe weather capable of giant hail and destructive winds are expected to erupt across the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley on Mother’s Day.

DAYS OF STORMS SOAK DROUGHT-STRICKEN GULF COAST, SOUTHEAST THROUGH MOTHER'S DAY WITH BREWING FLOOD THREAT

The greatest threat is across central Texas, from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to San Angelo, where a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued. 

Sunday severe threat zone.
(FOX Weather)

 

These storms all come as part of the continued multi-day threat that has brought severe storms across the Plains, Midwest, and Deep South over the past week, including powerful tornadoes.

SEE IT: MISSISSIPPI DRONE VIDEO REVEALS DEVASTATION LEFT BEHIND BY TORNADO IN BOGUE CHITTO

As a cold front pushes south on Sunday, it will clash with warm, humid air, likely causing storms to "explode" around midday.

Potential hail intensity across the South Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Initially, these storms will be discrete supercells capable of producing very large hail, with some stones potentially exceeding the size of a baseball.

As the afternoon progresses, the individual storms will likely merge into a single, massive storm system traveling quickly across the region.

Potential wind intensity across the South Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Because the lower levels of the atmosphere will be extremely warm and dry, these storms will have the potential to produce significant damaging winds, with gusts potentially topping 70 mph, the FOX Forecast Center said. 

  • A 5.5-inch hailstone is photographed in Salado, Texas, Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
    Image 1 of 9

    A 5.5-inch hailstone is photographed in Salado, Texas, Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022. (Gina Brown)

  • Large hail observed after severe weather.
    Image 2 of 9

    Large hail observed after severe weather. (Edward Warre)

  • Image 3 of 9

    VALENTINE, TEXAS - APRIL 7: Storm clouds, rain and rainbows appear on the horizon of West Texas, April 7, 2026 along state route 90 outside of Valentine, Texas.  (Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis)

  • El Campo Texas tornado
    Image 4 of 9

    A tornado swirls outside a barbecue restaurant on Dec. 26, 2024 in El Campo, Texas. (Juanita Perez)

  • Colorado Hail
    Image 5 of 9

    Hail reported in Kit Carson, Colorado, during July 2018 storms. (NWS/Chandra Little)

  • Image 6 of 9

    FILE: A violent tornado was reported in Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday evening.  (Amanda Herrera )

  • Lightning in Texas
    Image 7 of 9

    FILE - Cloud to ground lightning strikes during a supercell thunderstorm, May 9, 2017 in Lamb County, Texas.  (Drew Angerer)

  • Image 8 of 9

      (NWS Hastings)

  • Jones County, Texas tornado on Thursday evening
    Image 9 of 9

    FILE: Jones County, Texas tornado on Thursday evening ( )

A Level 3 out of 5 severe storm threat spans across central Texas, from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to San Angelo, with a broader Level 2 threat extending into parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.  

Severe storm threat outlook for Sunday across the South.
(FOX Weather)

 

During the month of May, these regions are typically the hotspot for severe storms and tornadoes, including states from Nebraska through central Texas, the heart of the well-known Tornado Alley

Trees and debris cover stretches of Interstate 55 between Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven after severe storms slammed Lincoln County, Mississippi overnight. Multiple tornado reports were received as a Tornado Emergency was issued for the area. 01:16

FILE: Severe storms batter Lincoln County, leaves Interstate 55 littered with trees after issued Tornado Emergency

Trees and debris cover stretches of Interstate 55 between Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven after severe storms slammed Lincoln County, Mississippi overnight. Multiple tornado reports were received as a Tornado Emergency was issued for the area.

Additionally, May also averages the highest number of tornadoes of any month during the year, which has not been the case so far this season. However, conditions may change toward the end of the month. 

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Long-range forecasts suggest the atmospheric pattern will shift, bringing a return of troughing to the West.

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