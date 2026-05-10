Dangerous Mother’s Day storms to 'explode' across Texas with baseball-size hail and damaging winds

Significant severe weather capable of giant hail and destructive winds are expected to erupt across the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley on Mother’s Day.

DAYS OF STORMS SOAK DROUGHT-STRICKEN GULF COAST, SOUTHEAST THROUGH MOTHER'S DAY WITH BREWING FLOOD THREAT

The greatest threat is across central Texas, from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to San Angelo, where a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued.

Sunday severe threat zone.

(FOX Weather)



These storms all come as part of the continued multi-day threat that has brought severe storms across the Plains, Midwest, and Deep South over the past week, including powerful tornadoes.

SEE IT: MISSISSIPPI DRONE VIDEO REVEALS DEVASTATION LEFT BEHIND BY TORNADO IN BOGUE CHITTO

As a cold front pushes south on Sunday, it will clash with warm, humid air, likely causing storms to "explode" around midday.

Potential hail intensity across the South Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Initially, these storms will be discrete supercells capable of producing very large hail, with some stones potentially exceeding the size of a baseball.

As the afternoon progresses, the individual storms will likely merge into a single, massive storm system traveling quickly across the region.

Potential wind intensity across the South Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Because the lower levels of the atmosphere will be extremely warm and dry, these storms will have the potential to produce significant damaging winds, with gusts potentially topping 70 mph, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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A Level 3 out of 5 severe storm threat spans across central Texas, from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to San Angelo, with a broader Level 2 threat extending into parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Severe storm threat outlook for Sunday across the South.

(FOX Weather)



During the month of May, these regions are typically the hotspot for severe storms and tornadoes, including states from Nebraska through central Texas, the heart of the well-known Tornado Alley.

Additionally, May also averages the highest number of tornadoes of any month during the year, which has not been the case so far this season. However, conditions may change toward the end of the month.

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Long-range forecasts suggest the atmospheric pattern will shift, bringing a return of troughing to the West.