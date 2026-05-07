See it: Mississippi drone video reveals devastation left behind by tornado in Bogue Chitto

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. — New drone video from Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, revealed extensive damage to a trailer home community after tornadoes ripped through the state Wednesday evening, triggering a Tornado Emergency that damaged more than 300 homes.

The daylight video showed homes completely leveled, and other units flipped completely upside down.

TWISTERS SLAM MISSISSIPPI, DESTROYING HOMES DURING TORNADO EMERGENCY

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A nearby two-story home had significant roof damage and trees were snapped in half.

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Governor Tate Reeves said early Thursday that more than 200 homes were damaged in Lincoln County alone. At least 17 people were injured, and damage assessments are ongoing.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asked people to stay off local roads Thursday to allow emergency crews to work.

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The National Weather Service (NWS) has scheduled damage survey crews to determine the strength of the tornadoes later Thursday.