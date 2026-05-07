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See it: Mississippi drone video reveals devastation left behind by tornado in Bogue Chitto

The daylight video showed homes completely leveled, and other units flipped completely upside down.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
Drone footage captures the extensive damage caused by a tornado that ripped through Wash Trailer Park in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. Lincoln County officials tell FOX Weather that there are no confirmed deaths or missing in the area. 03:24

See it: Drone video captures severe tornado damage in Mississippi

Drone footage captures the extensive damage caused by a tornado that ripped through Wash Trailer Park in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. Lincoln County officials tell FOX Weather that there are no confirmed deaths or missing in the area.

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. — New drone video from Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, revealed extensive damage to a trailer home community after tornadoes ripped through the state Wednesday evening, triggering a Tornado Emergency that damaged more than 300 homes.

The daylight video showed homes completely leveled, and other units flipped completely upside down.

TWISTERS SLAM MISSISSIPPI, DESTROYING HOMES DURING TORNADO EMERGENCY

  • Drone video shows damage at a trailer home community in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi.
    Image 1 of 2

    Drone video shows damage at a trailer home community in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. (Chris Weather Chasing)

  • Drone video shows damage at a trailer home community in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi.
    Image 2 of 2

    Drone video shows damage at a trailer home community in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. (Chris Weather Chasing)

A nearby two-story home had significant roof damage and trees were snapped in half.

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Governor Tate Reeves said early Thursday that more than 200 homes were damaged in Lincoln County alone. At least 17 people were injured, and damage assessments are ongoing.

Drone video shows damage at a trailer home community in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi.

Drone video shows damage at a trailer home community in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi.

(Chris Weather Chasing / FOX Weather)

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asked people to stay off local roads Thursday to allow emergency crews to work.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TORNADO WATCH, TORNADO WARNING AND TORNADO EMERGENCY?

The National Weather Service (NWS) has scheduled damage survey crews to determine the strength of the tornadoes later Thursday.

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