Twisters slam Mississippi, destroying homes during Tornado Emergency

JACKSON, Miss. — Several tornadoes spawned by supercell thunderstorms ripped through central, west and southern Mississippi Wednesday evening, triggering a tornado emergency. Officials said that several people have been injured and homes have been destroyed across several counties, but no deaths have been confirmed.

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Governor Tate Reeves said late Wednesday that the state emergency management agency is in contact with local emergency managers and is coordinating the state's search and rescue response.

WHAT IS A TORNADO EMERGENCY?

More than 19,000 customers were without power across the state early Thursday.

Some of the most significant damage has been reported across Lincoln, Lamar, Franklin and Kemper counties.

Lincoln County Emergency Management officials told FOX Weather that while severe storms caused major damage and several injuries, no deaths have been confirmed and no one is missing.

Drone video from Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, showed extensive damage to a trailer home community.

Lamar County Emergency Management officials warned people to stay away from the city of Purvis due to tornado damage and downed power lines. Video from Purvis showed homes with roofs torn off and cars that were completely crushed.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has scheduled damage survey crews to determine the strength of the tornadoes later Thursday.

A Tornado Emergency was first issued for parts of Adams and Franklin counties, just after 7 p.m. local time.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) received at least 14 reports of tornado damage.

Severe storms generated large hail across the region, including reports of hail up to 2.75 inches in diameter in Waugh, Alabama, and Tucker, Mississippi.

A Tornado Watch remained in effect for southern Alabama, southern Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.