Heat wave smashes records across the Southwest as extreme temperatures impact millions

The most intense March heat wave ever has been one for the record books and there are no signs the high temperatures will cool down as we move into the weekend.

More than 65 locations have already set new daily records for the hottest March day on record, including in California, as well as notching daily records in major cities like Las Vegas, Denver and Phoenix.

While daily records are being smashed left and right across the West, the historic heat wave is expected to break both March and April monthly heat records.

In California on Thursday, both Thermal and Indio hit 108°F, tying the U.S. record high for the month of March. Though it didn't quite reach a U.S. high, the temperature set a new record for the hottest March day in California state history.

Both Thermal and Indio in California reached 108 degrees on Thursday, March 19, setting a new state record for the hottest March day.

(FOX Weather)



Thursday's high temperature ties the U.S. record set in both Rio Grande City, Texas on March, 31 1954 and Falcon Dam, Texas on March 27, 2020.

This historic heat wave has delivered record-breaking March temperatures across a vast stretch of the West, breaking records in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, California and Nevada.

In the entertainment capital of the world in the Mojave Desert, Las Vegas hit 95°F on Thursday, the hottest March temperature on record. Though a new-record, the achievement may be short-lived as forecasts call for hotter temperatures into the weekend.

Las Vegas recorded its hottest March day on record, reaching 95 degrees on Thursday, March 19.

(FOX Weather)



In 131 years of record keeping, Phoenix has hit 100° just once in March. On Thursday, Phoenix hit 105°F and —along with at least 60 other locations — recorded its warmest March day during this heat wave. Into the weekend, forecasts call for temperatures to continue to rise as the March record could be pushed a few ticks further.

Other cities that notched daily high records include: Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, Flagstaff, Arizona and a myriad of other cities.

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In Phoenix, it's the earliest heat warning to go into effect by more than a month. The earliest instance occurred between April 26th and 30th of 2020. Los Angeles is also under a warning through Friday, and in Las Vegas, the warning lasts through Sunday.

Phoenix, Arizona reached 105 degrees on Thursday, March 19, setting a new record for the hottest March day on record.

(FOX Weather)



On Thursday, Denver reached 85°F, nearly 30° above the March average. For a city that can often see blizzards in March, Thursday's unprecedented temperature underscores the strength of this historic heat wave.

As we move into the weekend, temperatures have no plans of cooling down.

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As the heat continues to intensify, more than 820 record highs have been set since Mar. 11, the FOX Forecast Center said.

High temperatures are soaring as much as 35° above average for this time of year from California to the Great Plains, with the hottest days expected to occur through Saturday.

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Even beyond Saturday, temperatures will remain hot enough to shatter records for dozens of locations into the middle of next week.

Many locations may break their daily records for 7+ consecutive days, a feat of endurance that is quite rare.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are now in place for nearly 40 million across California and into the deserts of New Mexico and Arizona.

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This heat wave is expected to break not just daily records, but all-time monthly records for March—and potentially even April, by significant margins.