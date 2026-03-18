Here's why people in the Sunshine State need to be on alert during alligator mating season

FLORIDA – Each and every year, Floridians encounter a seasonal threat most Americans elsewhere couldn't begin to understand.

With waves of charged-up college students flocking to the Sunshine State to create memories and enjoy the warm weather for spring break, there is a dangerous threat to be aware of in Florida that is far more prehistoric in nature.

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When alligator mating season crawls around every spring, the reptiles that inhabit rivers, lakes, swamps and canals in all 67 counties are increasingly present in Florida.

Alligator mating season is no joke, and when they appear, it's important to be on alert and act accordingly to stay out of harms way.

Wildlife officials warn that during mating season, alligator activity increases tremendously as the wild animals venture out in search of courtship from early April, and mating occurs in May or June.

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According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach approximately seven feet in length, although females can reach maturity at six feet.

During mating season, these massive predators are increasingly active, often encountering humans on their quest for companions.

Wildlife authorities say sightings of alligators in unexpected locations across the Sunshine State tend to rise this time of year, as the reptiles explore beyond their usual habitats.

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In Osceola County, officers from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office wrangled a roughly 6.5-foot alligator nonchalantly lounging in a neighborhood water culvert near a school.

Officials are emphasizing the importance of keeping a safe distance from alligators and avoiding the urge to attempt to handle or approach them.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office warned of the dangers of approaching an alligator in the wild, asking Floridians and vacationers to alert the police or other public officials that are trained to handle the wild reptiles.

For both humans and pets, officials warn to be cautious near any body of water where alligators may be on the prowl in the outdoors.

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Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, but if you are concerned about an alligator, call the Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.