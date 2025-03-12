Watch: 8-foot gator interrupts pizza delivery in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. – An 8-foot alligator was found moseying around a neighborhood in the southwest Florida town of Bradenton on Sunday, leading residents to notify the authorities.

The animal eventually parked itself under a vehicle in a driveway, interrupting the delivery of a pizza to that home and causing a bit of a kerfuffle with residents and police.

Police bodycam footage captured the reptilian shenanigans from the perspective of a Bradenton police officer, who responded to the report of the alligator.

Before the officer could reach the gator, his video showed a pizza delivery woman parking near the home where the gator was located and preparing to walk near the animal to deliver the food.

"Stop! Stop! Stop! There’s an alligator underneath that car right there," the officer told the pizza delivery woman.

Upon seeing the gator, the woman then refused to make her delivery. She then asked the officer to deliver the pizza for her.

The video then cuts to the officer holding the pizza and other items, as he made his way toward the home, intending to make the delivery through the resident’s back door to avoid the gator.

However, as he neared the house, the resident stepped out of her front door, which was only a few feet away from the gator beneath her car.

"Ma’am! Get back over there. There’s an alligator under your car!" the officer said.

"Oh my God!" the woman exclaimed. But instead of rushing inside, she marveled at the animal.

The officer pleaded with her to return inside.

"Where’s my pizza?" the woman asked the officer as she stood in view of the gator.

The officer reassured her that he would bring the pizza to her through the backyard.

When the officer handed the pizza to her, she told him that she’d like to take a picture of the gator. He advised her to stay away from the animal. However, the officer used her phone to take a picture of the alligator for her.

Trappers later arrived to retrieve the gator, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said alligators are native to the Sunshine State, where they are found in all of its 67 counties.