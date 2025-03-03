Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Alligator proudly crosses street with tasty turtle in mouth

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
You don’t see this every day: An alligator proudly crosses the road with a prized turtle in its mouth.

The gator was seen having a quick snack at the ARM Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in Boynton Beach, Florida, last month.

According to the National Park Service, juvenile gators usually eat a variety of small vertebrates, such as insects, small fish and frogs. Adult gators' diets usually consist of fish, turtles, small mammals, birds and reptiles, including small alligators.

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 13: An alligator populate the Wakodahatchee Wetlands on January 13, 2025 in Delray Beach, Florida. The warmer climate in the southern part of Florida provides a welcome habitat for a host of wildlife.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

This young gator certainly has an adult-sized appetite.

"American alligators treat turtles like nature’s hard candy," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post. "An alligator's jaw is so powerful they have no problem crunching through a hard turtle shell."

American alligators can range from 6 to 14 feet long. In captivity, female gators may live to be 30 years old, but males can live past 60, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

