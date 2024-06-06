Search
12-foot alligator hoisted out of ditch in Houston suburb: 'Great grab, guys!'

The Mont Belvieu city crews used a grapple truck Monday to safely remove the alligator, as shown in a video of the operation posted on social media by the city.

By Chris Oberholtz
MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A southeastern Texas suburb near Houston took extensive measures to safely relocate a 12-foot-long alligator that had taken up residence in a roadside ditch.

The Mont Belvieu city crews used a grapple truck Monday to safely remove the alligator, as shown in a video of the operation posted on social media by the city.

Authorities in Mont Belvieu, a suburb of Houston in southeast Texas, used a grapple truck to remove a 12-foot-long alligator who had settled into a roadside ditch.

(City of Mont Belvieu, Texas / FOX Weather)

The city said the successful gator grab "was truly a team effort," with staff from the city's Public Works and Animal Control departments involved.

"See ya later, alligator!" the city wrote in the post. "Great grab, guys!"

