12-foot alligator hoisted out of ditch in Houston suburb: 'Great grab, guys!'



MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A southeastern Texas suburb near Houston took extensive measures to safely relocate a 12-foot-long alligator that had taken up residence in a roadside ditch.

The Mont Belvieu city crews used a grapple truck Monday to safely remove the alligator, as shown in a video of the operation posted on social media by the city.

The city said the successful gator grab "was truly a team effort," with staff from the city's Public Works and Animal Control departments involved.

"See ya later, alligator!" the city wrote in the post. "Great grab, guys!"