Florida deputies hilariously arrest alligator at 104-year-old woman's home: 'Leave the grandmas alone'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 5-foot alligator was hilariously put under arrest after it was removed by deputies from the home of a 104-year-old woman in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shared video of the gator removal on social media last week, which shows two deputies removing the nuisance gator from the home.

"Oh, hey buddy!" one of the deputies is heard saying to the alligator.

The deputy is then seen carrying the gator out of the home.

"We can't cuff him," he said. "You are under arrest. You gotta leave the grandmas alone. I'm gonna take you downtown."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a licensed trapper safely relocated the gator.

"All in a day's work," the sheriff's office said.