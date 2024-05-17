Chunky 12-foot alligator wrangled from popular Florida school path: 'Absolute dinosaur'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A colossal 12.5-foot alligator was wrangled this week in central Florida after it had been spotted near a popular creekside path frequently utilized by school children.

A 911 caller reported the massive reptile on Tuesday as it strolled along Joe's Creek in St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

"When deputies arrived, they found this absolute dinosaur and promptly called FWC for assistance," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities were able to maintain a perimeter to keep citizens away and even utilized newfound alligator whispering skills to contain the beast.

"Stay! I said stay … That’s a good boy," a responding deputy is heard telling the alligator in body-worn camera footage released by the department.

Authorities said a contracted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission alligator trapper was brought to the scene and managed to tape the thrashing gator’s jaws shut with the help of "fearful but willing" deputies.

The gator was later relocated to an area in South Florida.

"Remember, this is Florida," deputies warned. "If there's a body of water, chances are good that an alligator is nearby."

Always use caution, authorities add, and teach children to be aware of their surroundings and potential dangers.