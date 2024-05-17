Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Chunky 12-foot alligator wrangled from popular Florida school path: 'Absolute dinosaur'

"Remember, this is Florida," deputies warned. "If there's a body of water, chances are good that an alligator is nearby."

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported discovering the "absolute dinosaur" walking alongside Saint Joe’s Creek in St. Petersburg on Tuesday after a 911 caller alerted deputies to the unusual animal. 00:59

Florida deputies wrangle 12-foot gator from school path

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported discovering the "absolute dinosaur" walking alongside Saint Joe’s Creek in St. Petersburg on Tuesday after a 911 caller alerted deputies to the unusual animal.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A colossal 12.5-foot alligator was wrangled this week in central Florida after it had been spotted near a popular creekside path frequently utilized by school children.

A 911 caller reported the massive reptile on Tuesday as it strolled along Joe's Creek in St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

"When deputies arrived, they found this absolute dinosaur and promptly called FWC for assistance," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities were able to maintain a perimeter to keep citizens away and even utilized newfound alligator whispering skills to contain the beast.

"Stay! I said stay … That’s a good boy," a responding deputy is heard telling the alligator in body-worn camera footage released by the department.

WATCH: BAREFOOT FLORIDA MMA FIGHTER WRANGLES 8-FOOT ALLIGATOR WITH BARE HANDS

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in central Florida recently wrangled a 12.5-ft alligator away from a creekside path often used by school children.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in central Florida recently wrangled a 12.5-ft alligator away from a creekside path often used by school children.

(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said a contracted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission alligator trapper was brought to the scene and managed to tape the thrashing gator’s jaws shut with the help of "fearful but willing" deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in central Florida recently wrangled a 12.5-ft alligator away from a creekside path often used by school children.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in central Florida recently wrangled a 12.5-ft alligator away from a creekside path often used by school children.

(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The gator was later relocated to an area in South Florida.

"Remember, this is Florida," deputies warned. "If there's a body of water, chances are good that an alligator is nearby."

Always use caution, authorities add, and teach children to be aware of their surroundings and potential dangers.

Tags
Loading...