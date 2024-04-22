Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Barefoot Florida MMA fighter wrangles 8-foot alligator with bare hands

The MMA fighter, also known as the @bluecollar_brawler on social media, went viral last June when he captured another alligator that was found in a parking lot near a Jacksonville elementary school.

By Aurielle Eady Source FOX 35 Orlando
A Florida man was able to capture an alligator roaming the streets of Jacksonville, and he did it with his bare bands - while barefoot. 00:27

Watch: Florida man wrangles 8-foot alligator with bare hands

A Florida man was able to capture an alligator roaming the streets of Jacksonville, and he did it with his bare bands - while barefoot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. A Florida man took on a large alligator that was disturbing the peace in a downtown Jacksonville neighborhood over the weekend, and the wild encounter was all caught on camera.

FOX 35 Orlando reports that Mike Dragich had no tools on him – just his bare hands – when he went up against the 8-foot gator seen in the middle of the road. Dragich didn't even have shoes on.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A Florida man took on a large alligator that was disturbing the peace in a downtown Jacksonville neighborhood over the weekend.

A Florida man took on a large alligator that was disturbing the peace in a downtown Jacksonville neighborhood over the weekend.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

The MMA fighter, also known as the @bluecollar_brawler on social media, went viral last June when he captured another alligator that was found in a parking lot near a Jacksonville elementary school. 

He said the recent incident was one of his wildest catches yet.

TIPS TO SAFELY COEXIST WITH ALLIGATORS

Video recently shot in the town of Ave Maria, Florida, shows a feisty alligator scurrying toward unsuspecting golfers. (Courtesy: Denise Prues via Storyful)(Video from February 2024) 01:19

Alligator attacks two people in a golf cart in southern Florida

Video recently shot in the town of Ave Maria, Florida, shows a feisty alligator scurrying toward unsuspecting golfers. (Courtesy: Denise Prues via Storyful)(Video from February 2024)

"He was running towards the cops, and a crowd of people, and everybody was screaming," Dragich said, describing the recent encounter.

Dragich told FOX 35 News he was actually attending a hockey game with his family when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) about the nuisance reptile, and he was dispatched because he is also a licensed alligator trapper.

"It was only five minutes from the game, so I literally left the game, caught the alligator and then went back to the game," Dragich said. 

Like the previous incident in front of the elementary school last year, he says, "I felt like Batman!"

Tags
Loading...