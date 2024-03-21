Living or spending time near alligators? Here's how to safely coexist with them

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – If you're going to be in an area with alligators, whether it's for recreation or because you live there, it's important to know how to coexist with them safely.

As the weather gets warmer, American alligators are becoming more active and visible, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) warns.

The Sunshine State's alligator population is estimated to be 1.3 million, with alligators inhabiting all 67 counties in the state. These creatures can be found in any wetland with sufficient food and shelter.

The FWC warns that when you're in their territory, it's important to remember that understanding how alligators live in the wild can help you avoid unwanted interactions.

Stay safe, respect their habitat

Wildlife officials say you should always keep a safe distance from alligators. They are wild animals and can be dangerous if provoked.

If you are worried about an alligator, it's best to call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR. Wildlife officials will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to handle the situation.

Next, never feed alligators. It's illegal and dangerous, according to the FWC. Feeding them can cause them to associate humans with food, leading to aggressive behavior.

Third, avoid swimming in areas where alligators are known to live. If you need to swim in these areas, swim during the day and with other people. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Finally, keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Dogs and cats often resemble alligators’ natural prey, according to the FWC.

If you ever encounter an alligator, back away slowly and give it plenty of space. According to the FWC, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.