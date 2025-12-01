More travel chaos ahead as first Nor'easter of La Niña winter season slams East Coast with rain, ice and snow

ALBANY, N.Y. — A powerful nor'easter is expected to slam parts of the East Coast with some combination of rain, ice and snow, including the densely populated northeast portion of Interstate 95 corridor, and potentially compound travel headaches that resulted from the storm that slammed the Midwest this weekend, as this La Niña winter season gets underway.

A fast-moving area of low pressure will move out of the Southeast and up along the East Coast late beginning Monday night through Wednesday.

According to the Fox Forecast Center, some computer forecast models are drawing an extremely sharp boundary between rain and snow, which is currently expected to set up just inland of I-95.

Nor'easter to bring rain, snow and ice to East Coast beginning late Monday night.

While temperatures will likely be too warm for snow along the coast, periods of heavy rain Tuesday could cause travel delays at airports in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Newark, New Jersey, New York City and Boston.

Forecast airport delays.

Heavy snow is forecast for the interior Northeast, as the storm taps into some of the coldest arctic air of the season that will set up over the region.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for parts of central and upstate New York, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire and southern Maine beginning Monday night.

Winter Storm Alerts are in effect from the Ohio Valley to Maine, which will see between 3-5 inches of snow, while 5-8 inches are expected across upstate New York and interior New England.

The effects of the snow will be amplified across higher elevations, including parts of the Adirondacks, Green and White mountain ranges through Wednesday morning.

Expected snowfall.

Meanwhile, where exactly the rain-snow line sets up could have significant impacts on drivers. Anywhere between a coating and 0.25 of an inch of ice is forecast for roads in the Appalachians, particularly in West Virginia and Virginia.

Higher elevations in Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, New York's Mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut could also see ice accumulating.

Expected ice accumulation.

However, small accumulations, even a quarter of an inch of ice, can be extremely dangerous for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Farther south, icy conditions are forecast for the mountains of western North Carolina, where many communities are still recovering from devastating Hurricane Helene in 2024.

This low-pressure system is expected to maintain its speed and clear out by Wednesday morning.

Another round of even colder arctic air is expected to reach the East Coast by Thursday, which could create slick roads during the morning rush.

The presence of a La Niña pattern historically tends to bring more frequent nor'easters along the Eastern Seaboard, which saw several coastal storms this past fall.

NOAA indicated that the U.S. may shift back to neutral conditions around the start of January.