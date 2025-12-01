Search
More travel chaos ahead as first Nor'easter of La Niña winter season slams East Coast with rain, ice and snow

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
The first Nor'easter of the winter season will move out of the Southeast and up along the East Coast late Monday night through Wednesday. The heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor will likely see mostly rain, with ice forecast for the Appalachians and higher elevations in Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. The heaviest snow will fall across the interior Northeast. Winter Storm Watch has been posted for parts of central and upstate New York, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire and Southern Maine.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A powerful nor'easter is expected to slam parts of the East Coast with some combination of rain, ice and snow, including the densely populated northeast portion of Interstate 95 corridor, and potentially compound travel headaches that resulted from the storm that slammed the Midwest this weekend, as this La Niña winter season gets underway.

POWERFUL COAST-TO-COAST STORM KICKS OFF DECEMBER WITH MAJOR IMPACTS FROM HEAVY SNOW TO ICE ACROSS THE NATION

A fast-moving area of low pressure will move out of the Southeast and up along the East Coast late beginning Monday night through Wednesday.

According to the Fox Forecast Center, some computer forecast models are drawing an extremely sharp boundary between rain and snow, which is currently expected to set up just inland of I-95.

SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN AND HAIL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

While temperatures will likely be too warm for snow along the coast, periods of heavy rain Tuesday could cause travel delays at airports in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Newark, New Jersey, New York City and Boston.

LA NIÑA OFFICIALLY ARRIVES. HERE'S WHAT IT MEANS FOR WINTER IN THE US

Heavy snow is forecast for the interior Northeast, as the storm taps into some of the coldest arctic air of the season that will set up over the region. 

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for parts of central and upstate New York, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire and southern Maine beginning Monday night.

WINTER STORM WARNING EXPLAINED

Winter Storm Alerts are in effect from the Ohio Valley to Maine, which will see between 3-5 inches of snow, while 5-8 inches are expected across upstate New York and interior New England

The effects of the snow will be amplified across higher elevations, including parts of the Adirondacks, Green and White mountain ranges through Wednesday morning. 

Meanwhile, where exactly the rain-snow line sets up could have significant impacts on drivers. Anywhere between a coating and 0.25 of an inch of ice is forecast for roads in the Appalachians, particularly in West Virginia and Virginia

Higher elevations in Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, New York's Mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut could also see ice accumulating. 

ARCTIC BLAST USHERS IN FREEZING, POTENTIALLY RECORD COLD FOR 235 MILLION AMERICANS TO KICK OFF LA NIÑA WINTER

However, small accumulations, even a quarter of an inch of ice, can be extremely dangerous for drivers and pedestrians alike.

THE HIDDEN DANGERS OF ICE STORMS

Farther south, icy conditions are forecast for the mountains of western North Carolina, where many communities are still recovering from devastating Hurricane Helene in 2024.

This low-pressure system is expected to maintain its speed and clear out by Wednesday morning.

Another round of even colder arctic air is expected to reach the East Coast by Thursday, which could create slick roads during the morning rush.

The presence of a La Niña pattern historically tends to bring more frequent nor'easters along the Eastern Seaboard, which saw several coastal storms this past fall.

WHAT ARE EL NINO AND LA NINA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

NOAA indicated that the U.S. may shift back to neutral conditions around the start of January.

