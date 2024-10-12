Search
More than 1 million in Florida without power from Hurricane Milton as death toll rises, recovery continues

The death toll from the storm was at 17 people as of Saturday morning, several of the victims from strong tornadoes that swept through the state ahead of the storm’s landfall.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Damage and widespread power outages are scattered across Tampa after a near-direct hit from Hurricane Milton. FOX Weather's Robert Ray reports. 07:18

Tampa slammed by the wrath of Hurricane Milton

Damage and widespread power outages are scattered across Tampa after a near-direct hit from Hurricane Milton. FOX Weather's Robert Ray reports.

TAMPA, Fla. — Days after deadly Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida as a Category 3 storm with over 100 mph winds, near-record storm surge and a historic tornado outbreak that left nearly 4 million without power, normalcy still eludes much of the state as recovery efforts continue.

The death toll from the storm was at least 17 people as of Saturday morning, several of the victims from strong tornadoes that swept through the state ahead of Milton's landfall. At least two were killed by falling trees; another by stepping on an active downed power line in the storm’s aftermath, officials said.

As residents in several communities survey and clean up the damage left behind on both coasts, widespread power outages were still adding to the woes. Tens of thousands of linemen have swarmed the state, restoring power to more than 2 million customers since Milton’s Wednesday landfall.

  In this aerial photo, a vehicle drives though a flooded street after Hurricane Milton, in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024.
    Image 1 of 17

    In this aerial photo, a vehicle drives though a flooded street after Hurricane Milton, in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.
    Image 2 of 17

    More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida. (Clearwater Police Department)

  • Image 3 of 17

    Keith and his wife Angel, check on their sailboat that ended up on the sidewalk near Sarasota Bay after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) ( )

  • More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.
    Image 4 of 17

    More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida. (Clearwater Police Department)

  • Image 5 of 17

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: A damaged home is seen on October 10, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Hurricane Milton made landfall on October 9th as a Category 3 in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 6 of 17

    PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: The inside of a mini mart of a local gas station is left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images) ( )

  A construction crane crashed into a building in downtown St. Pete on Oct. 10, 2024.
    Image 7 of 17

    A construction crane crashed into a building in downtown St. Pete on Oct. 10, 2024. (St. Petersburg Police)

  • Image 8 of 17

    An aerial view shows a capsized boat on the street next to the marina after Hurricane Milton in Punta Gorda, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 9 of 17

    GROVE CITY, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Storm damage at a boat storage facility in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Grove City, Florida. Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ( )

  • More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.
    Image 10 of 17

    More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida. (Clearwater Police Department)

  • Image 11 of 17

    TOPSHOT - The MidFlorida Amphitheater's roof lies partially collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Tampa Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least 10 people were dead after Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida, US authorities said, after the monster weather system sent tornados spinning across the state and flooded swaths of the Tampa Bay area. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  Sarasota Airport Hurricane Milton Damage
    Image 12 of 17

    Sarasota Airport Hurricane Milton Damage (Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport)

  Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton
    Image 13 of 17

    Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton ( )

  • Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton
    Image 14 of 17

    Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton ( )

  • Image 15 of 17

    A woman collects debris caused by the destruction of the tornado's path in Cocoa Beach, Florida,on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 16 of 17

    GULFPORT, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Down trees and debris block roads after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Gulfport, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene,  landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ( )

  A police vehicle blocks an intersection where a traffic signal pole snapped n the downtown business area after Hurricane Milton passed through on October 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
    Image 17 of 17

    A police vehicle blocks an intersection where a traffic signal pole snapped n the downtown business area after Hurricane Milton passed through on October 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. The storm made landfall on Wednesday night on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 3 hurricane before traveling across Central Florida, causing massive destruction and leaving 3 million Floridians without power. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

But that left roughly 1.5 million still without power Saturday morning, including about a million in the Tampa Bay-Sarasota area, which took the brunt of the storm’s winds and hit with downed trees and power lines.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The outages have affected fuel distribution at ports around Tampa Bay, with reports of as many as 75% of gas stations closed or without fuel as of Friday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the state is working to get fuel to stations and is also setting up fuel depots in hard-hit areas that will provide 10 gallons of free fuel per person.

Historic Tornado Outbreak Levels Multiple Neighborhoods

Hours before Hurricane Milton’s powerful eye wall even touched Florida’s western shores, the storm’s ferocious outer bands wreaked havoc across the central and southern peninsula, spawning a record-breaking tornado outbreak.

Three Florida National Weather Service offices combined to issue 126 Tornado Warnings — a record for one day in Florida.

Tornado Warnings across Florida during Milton

Tornado Warnings across Florida during Milton

(FOX Weather)

"These tornadoes were more energetic because Milton was starting the early stages of becoming a non-tropical system," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said.

He noted that ahead of Milton making landfall, the jet stream was injecting energy into the hurricane. Dry air was also present, which rose and twisted. Altogether, the elements were those often seen during a tornado outbreak in the spring.

RECORD FLOODING, SLOW-TO-RECEDE RIVERS STILL PLAGUE FLORIDA 

Dozens of tornadoes were reported though the exact count remains to be determined. At least four communities reported significant tornado-related damage.

At least six people were killed by an EF-3 tornado that struck the Spanish Lakes neighborhood in St. Lucie County, according to the sheriff’s office - which also sustained heavy damage in the storm.

Video shot on Wednesday shows a tornado blasting through a neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens, hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida. 01:37

Watch: Tornado strikes Florida neighborhood ahead of Milton

Video shot on Wednesday shows a tornado blasting through a neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens, hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida.

"The most impacted area is about a half-square-mile community made up of older modular homes that the tornado went through and just completely devastated it," St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said Wednesday.  "They're mangled there. There's people trapped underneath them."

Another tornado blasted the West Palm Beach neighborhood, leaving a trail of damage.  The storm was given a preliminary EF-3 rating — significant as less than 1% of tornadoes produced by hurricanes are given that high of a rating, according to Morgan.

In nearby Wellington, FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said the scenes of destruction were surreal.

"The devastation I have just come upon is the most significant devastation that I’ve seen so far since I’ve been on the ground covering the aftermath of the tornadoes produced by Hurricane Milton," Smith said Friday.  One home along a ranch lost their entire roof, and cars were tossed several yards across the street.

Among the devastation and debris, another creature caught Smith’s attention: a teddy bear. She noted that it did not belong to the ranch owners. In fact, they found it lodged in the side of a wall, with its red lights lit up and singing the tune "Happy Birthday."

Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton

Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton

(Kendall Smith / FOX Weather)

Yet another twister blasted through Fort Myers, leaving a trail of damage through one neighborhood. 

"The front door blew inside the house. So all of that breeze and that water was coming inside," said a storm victim.

Local NWS offices say a more accurate tornado count and specific tornado ratings are still coming due to fuel, travel and staffing challenges as a result of Milton.

100+ mph ferocious winds slam Tampa Bay Area

Hurricane Milton made landfall just south of the Tampa Area near Sarasota - sparing Tampa Bay from what was a potentially historic and devastating storm surge had the storm tracked just 25 miles farther north. But it was close enough to slam the area with triple-digit wind speeds.

Hurricane Milton top wind gusts

Hurricane Milton top wind gusts

(FOX Weather)

Peak gusts hit 102 mph in St. Petersburg and 97 mph in Tampa.

The ferocious winds tore the roof off St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field, and toppled a massive crane from a building under construction in the downtown area. 

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024.

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024.

(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP / Getty Images)

Skies lit afire in eerie blue hues — not lightning, but the constant explosions of electrical transformers that would leave well over a million in the Tampa Metro area in the dark.

In Sarasota, gusts also reached 102 mph, tearing the roof off the main concourse at the city’s airport, and leaving it closed into next week.

Sarasota Airport Hurricane Milton Damage

Sarasota Airport Hurricane Milton Damage

(Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport / FOX Weather)

Storm Surge brings feet of water to the shores south of Milton

While Milton’s jog south spared Tampa Bay from potentially historic inundation from storm surge, a wall of water 5-10 feet deep still pushed onshore along a wide swath of Florida’s west coast.

Aside from renewed water damage, residents of Bonita Springs and Venice came home to find their homes and neighborhoods buried under feet of sand. It’s an unwanted parting gift from the Gulf of Mexico's storm surge, impacting what had already been extensive cleanup efforts from Hurricane Helene’s wrath just two weeks earlier.

Campbell walks over pile of sand inside a Bonita Springs home.

Campbell walks over pile of sand inside a Bonita Springs home.

(Brandy Campbell / FOX Weather)

"We just ended up cleaning this (house) out, finishing it up earlier this week, everything was completed," contractor Scott Roshak said as he stood in front of a home buried again in feet of sand. "The driveway was cleared down to the pavers. And now we have another 3 to 4 feet of sand to clear out of the entire horseshoe driveway. And now another 3 or 4 feet of sand that was in the garage now."

More than a foot of rain leads to hundreds of water rescues, extensive river flooding

While the tornadoes, storm surge and hurricane-force winds are long gone, flooding remains across several cities as 12-18 inches of rain struggles to drain from mainly flat river systems. Some rivers, like the St. Johns, set all-time flooding heights surpassing levels reached during Hurricane Ian.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a 91-year-old woman stranded in her home as floodwaters rose in Lithia, near the Alafia River. 01:02

Hillsborough County, FL deputies rescue 91-year-old woman in Milton floodwaters

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a 91-year-old woman stranded in her home as floodwaters rose in Lithia, near the Alafia River.

The flooding has led to more than 1,000 water rescues across the region, with more than 700 occurring in Hillsborough County in the Tampa area, according to the sheriff's office.

The rescues ranged from a 91-year-old woman from a flooded home along the Alafia River to a massive rescue of more than 500 residents trapped in feet-deep waters of their flooded apartment complex in Clearwater. 

In addition, sinkholes have been popping up around Milton’s path, wiping out sidewalks, streets and even homes.

A sinkhole damages a home in Polk County, Florida from Hurricane Milton.

(FOX 13 News)

The NWS warns that flooding impacts could linger for days to weeks.

