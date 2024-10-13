Milton recovery described as 'whole government effort' during Biden's Sunday tour of destruction in Tampa area

TAMPA – President Joe Biden got a firsthand look at the devastation caused when Hurricane Milton carved a path of destruction across Florida last week, leaving at least 21 people dead, knocking out power to millions of utility customers and destroying countless homes and critical infrastructure.

Biden was able to see the destruction both from the air and on the ground and spoke with local and state leaders, as well as first responders and residents, to discuss the disaster and what’s being done to help those who have been affected by the deadly hurricane.

"We've been in frequent contact, and it’s moments like this we come together and take care of each other, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans," Biden said on Sunday morning. "Americans who need help, and Americans who would help you if you were in the same situation. We are one United States."

During his remarks, Biden described the recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm as a "whole government effort" from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Defense.

"FEMA has delivered 1.2 million meals, over 300,000 liters of water, 2 million gallons of fuel," Biden said. "And so far, we’ve installed 100 satellite terminals to restore communications in impacted areas, so families can contact their loved ones to be sure everything’s OK and be able to reach out for help as well."

Over the weekend, Biden approved Florida’s disaster declaration, which now makes funding available to residents and businesses affected by the storm in 34 counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

Assistance can vary from grants for temporary housing and home repairs to low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help residents and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Millions of utility customers across Florida lost power at the height of Hurricane Milton, but thanks to the hard work of thousands of utility crews, those numbers fell to under 900,000 by Sunday afternoon.

"Power has been restored to over 2 million people in a matter of days, and thanks to tens of thousands of power workers from 43 states and Canada working nonstop even more people will have more power restored soon."

During the remarks, Biden announced $612 million in funding for six new projects to support communities impacted by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, which includes $47 million for Gainesville Regional Utilities and another $47 million for Florida Power and Light.

"This funding will not only restore power but will make the region’s power system stronger and more capable, and reduce frequency and duration of power outages and extreme weather events becoming more frequent," Biden said.

Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida as a Category 3 hurricane with winds over 100 mph, a near-record storm surge and a historic tornado outbreak on Wednesday.