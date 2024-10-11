Watch: Florida deputies rescue 91-year-old woman amidst rising floodwaters from Milton

LITHIA, Fla. – Florida deputies came to the rescue of a 91-year-old woman trapped in her home amidst the devastating floods of Hurricane Milton.

As floodwaters surged in Lithia, near the Alafia River, some areas around the woman's home were inundated with over 6 feet of water, prompting a swift response from emergency services, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Teams were out Friday morning, assisting residents with evacuations as the nearby river flooded.

Just a day earlier, in the nearby community of Dover, deputies responded to another urgent call: a family of eight, including a young child, was trapped in their home by floodwaters that had risen to over 6 feet. Acting swiftly, deputies rescued the entire family from the perilous situation.

The devastation caused by Milton continued to unfold across the county after the hurricane, which brought 100 mph winds and over 18 inches of rain following its landfall Wednesday night.

Area residents were still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, which had devastated many surrounding areas just two weeks earlier.