Florida police officers save a 14-year-old boy from Hurricane Milton floods near Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – A teenager was rescued from floodwaters in Florida's Hillsborough County Thursday morning, after Hurricane Milton slammed the area Wednesday night with 100 mph wind and over 18 inches of rain.

A video shot by the Hillborough County Sheriff's office begins with Sheriff Chad Chronister and his office’s Marine Unit in a boat, approaching a 14-year-old boy near Tampa floating on debris in the floodwater.

In the background, a grocery store can be seen, along with other buildings surrounded by water.

The officers turn the boat around to meet the teen, who had abandoned the debris he was floating on to swim toward the officers. He appears to throw a sandal toward the boat, but misses.

"We’ll come to you. Be careful," the officer said.

As the boy makes it to the boat, the officers pull him aboard.

Florida residents are still reeling from the impacts of Milton, which struck about two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated many areas.