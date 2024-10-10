Death toll from Hurricane Milton rises as Florida picks up the pieces from the storm’s destruction
Power and other utilities continue to slowly be restored across Florida after Hurricane Milton’s less than 12-hour trek across the state, leaving behind more than a dozen dead, 4 million without electricity at its peak, and neighborhoods flooded.
Hurricane Milton left a scar of destruction across Florida from the Gulf Coast to the Space Coast with damaging winds and dozens of reported tornadoes. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports from Bradenton Beach where the cleanup is ongoing.
Milton is being blamed for at least 17 deaths across eight counties in Florida.
Hurricane Milton became a powerful Category 5 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall near Sarasota on Wednesday as a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Before the hurricane’s arrival, evacuation orders were issued for around 6 million residents, with officials warning the hurricane was on a trajectory to produce an unsurvivable storm surge around Tampa Bay.
A car flipped onto its side is seen on October 10, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Hurricane Milton made landfall on October 9th as a Category 3 in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Road ways left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Homes damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Road ways left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
An employee collects some of their belongings from a beauty salon that was destroyed by the intense tornado that hit Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
A crane that collapsed into a building is seen in downtown St. Petersburg due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida. At least four people were confirmed killed as a result of two tornadoes triggered by Hurricane Milton on the east coast of the US state of Florida, local authorities said Thursday. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Residents photograph property damage after Hurricane Milton made landfall in St. Petersburg, Florida, US, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. More than 3 million people are without power as of Thursday morning, after Hurricane Milton made landfall and crossed the state. Photographer: Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024.
(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)
A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024.
(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: The inside of a mini mart of a local gas station is left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Lakewood Park Church is left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: A McDonald's sign damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: The inside of a mini mart of a local gas station is left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
A woman collects debris caused by the destruction of the tornado's path in Cocoa Beach, Florida,on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman collects debris caused by the destruction of the tornado's path in Cocoa Beach, Florida,on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
GULFPORT, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Down trees and debris block roads after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Gulfport, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The roof of a Wells Fargo branch lies on the ground by the impact of the tornado in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows spilled oil from capsized boats at the marina after Hurricane Milton in Punta Gorda, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Fortunately, due to a loss of storm organization and a track south of Tampa Bay, the city was spared from a significant surge, with a water rise of 5-10 feet reported between Bradenton and Englewood.
Despite the worst-case scenario for the state not playing out, more than a dozen deaths were attributed to the storm, with many caused by a tornado outbreak that left mobile home parks flattened.
Around 1,000 people were reported to be rescued from debris and floodwaters, as well as at least 100 animals, emergency managers said.
Power outages decline but millions still in the dark
Thousands of utility crews continue to work around the clock, and so far, have helped restore more than a million customers less than 24 hours after Milton’s landfall. The majority of the nearly 3 million still without power are expected to be restored by the end of the workweek.
Power outage map (FOX Weather)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said about 50,000 linemen are working to restore power, especially around the Tampa metro, which appeared to be impacted the hardest hit with downed trees and powerlines. Wind gusts hit 101 mph in St. Petersburg and 98 mph in Tampa.
This video shows an apparent tornado, as seen from a home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday. The Sunshine State saw a tornado outbreak as Hurricane Milton mades its way, and ultimately made landfall, there. Oct. 9, 2024.
A combination of wildfires and hurricanes has stretched the Federal Emergency Management Agency thin, but the Department of Homeland Security assures that future disasters will receive a timely response.
According to the latest daily briefing, only 8% of FEMA’s workforce is unassigned, but both funding and personnel will be adjusted according to the needs of the American people.
"We have the funds to address immediate needs. If we have to devote the resources that we have to immediate needs, we will do so at the expense of other efforts," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a Wednesday briefing.
Nadia Checkan Sedlak was asked to check on her friend's home in Sarasota, Florida after Hurricane Milton. Unfortunately, she discovered a massive tree had crashed through the home causing devastating damage.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, leaving about a month and a half left for tropical cyclone development.
According to the FOX Hurricane Center, there are no immediate threats on the horizon, which will allow recovery efforts to go uninterrupted throughout hard-hit communities in the Southeast.
Milton’s intensity made it the fifth-strongest cyclone on record in the Atlantic Basin, only falling short of records held by Wilma (2005), Gilbert (1988) Labor Day (1935) and Rita (2005).
Hurricane Milton made landfall Thursday evening in Siesta Key, Florida.