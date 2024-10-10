Construction crane crashes into St. Petersburg building during Hurricane Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At least one construction crane collapsed into a building in downtown St. Petersburg during Hurricane Milton's 100-mph winds after making landfall Wednesday night.

About a day before landfall, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch disclosed the potential threat of the cranes failing under the strain of Hurricane Milton’s 100-mph or greater winds.

"Due to Hurricane Milton's rapid intensification and potential wind speeds, there is a risk related to the construction cranes that are operating in our area. Due to tower crane height and design, there are four construction areas in downtown St. Petersburg area, and Gateway, that are susceptible to the anticipated high winds forecast for the approaching hurricane," Welch said.

HURRICANE MILTON LASHES TAMPA, ST. PETERSBURG WITH 100-MPH WINDS, CATASTROPHIC FLASH FLOODING

Welches warning was warranted because at least one crane fell during Milton’s ferocious winds after landfall, photos and video show.

St. Petersburg police said the crane fell at 400 Central Avenue. Due to the damage, the streets are closed from 1st Avenue North to 1st Avenue South and 3rd to 5th Street.

Video from Mike’s Weather Page shows the crane leaning into the building and debris thrown about.

St. Petersburg police and fire rescue teams are urging residents to stay off the roads because of debris and flooding. More than 3 million Floridians are without power and stoplights are out across St. Pete.

"While the worst of Hurricane Milton may have passed, our roads remain dangerous. There are still downed power lines, flooded streets and debris that can cause serious injury," St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said. "We ask everyone to please avoid self-deploying for cleanup or rescue efforts. Though the desire to help is appreciated, many hidden dangers still exist."

After Milton's landfall, St. Pete received more than 18 inches of rain and recorded at least one wind gust over 100 mph. Those winds caused damage at Tropicana Field in St. Pete, ripping the stadium roof where the Tampa Bay Rays play.