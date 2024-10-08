Hurricane Milton's winds could ram construction cranes into downtown St. Pete buildings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Downtown St. Petersburg-area residents learned of a new hazard from Hurricane Milton hours before the storm's landfall: construction cranes that could fail under 100-mph winds.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch held a news conference ahead of Milton's anticipated landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, saying he recently learned of the new threat to downtown St. Pete.

"Due to Hurricane Milton's rapid intensification and potential wind speeds, there is a risk related to the construction cranes that are operating in our area. Due to tower crane height and design, there are four construction areas in downtown St. Petersburg area, and Gateway, that are susceptible to the anticipated high winds forecast for the approaching hurricane," Welch said. "This means residents near those four construction sites are at risk for those crane malfunctioning during the storm."

While these cranes will be weather-veined, Welch said he wants residents in the surrounding areas to be aware of this potential hazard. The mayor recommends residents near these construction sites either relocate or move into an inner room without winds as the storm passes.

St. Petersburg is forecast to see up to a foot of rain from Milton through Thursday evening.

Milton's storm surge and damaging winds will be the most impactful on Wednesday and into Thursday morning after landfall.

Forecasts show winds up to 90 mph could continue through Thursday morning. The winds in St. Petersburg could compromise the large machinery Welch mentioned and toss about any debris left over from Hurricane Helene.

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for Pinellas County Zones A, B, C and all mobile homes. St. Pete Beach is forecast to see up to 12 feet of storm surge, and the beach town is included in the evacuation order.

Welch warned sewer treatment plants cannot operate in floodwaters and will be shut down ahead of the storm's arrival. It could take more than 24 hours to restore sewer services, depending on the damage from Milton.