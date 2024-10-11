Over 500 Clearwater residents rescued from flooded apartment complex following Milton

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A massive rescue operation was hailed as a success on Thursday after more than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

Police said calls started coming in through the night Wednesday from residents trapped and vehicles submerged by rising waters at The Standard. First responders, however, were unable to respond due to the high winds that reached 90-100 mph gusts in the area.

Shortly before sunrise Thursday, the winds subsided and Clearwater police and fire crews were able to begin the rescue.

However, first responders discovered chest-deep and even neck-deep water in some areas as residents were trapped across 178 units.

"Clearwater first responders realized the enormity of the rescues at the apartment complex, so they requested other agencies to help," the Clearwater Police Department said. "The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Bay County Sheriff's Office and Okaloosa County Sheriff's Officer were among those assisting."

Police said crews used a variety of high-water vehicles to rescue 565 people, including 449 adults and 116 children. Many were taken to local shelters provided for evacuees from the hurricane.

"First responders went door-to-door to make sure no victims were trapped," police said. "A couple of evacuees were checked out by fire medics at the scene, but there were no significant injuries."

Milton, a Category 3 hurricane that made landfall near Sarasota, Florida, has left a trail of destruction in its wake. Its rapid passage across the state caused widespread power outages, affecting over 4 million people at its peak. Unfortunately, the storm has claimed at least 17 lives across eight Florida counties.

Prior to the storm's arrival, authorities across the state issued evacuation orders for approximately 6 million residents, warning of a potentially catastrophic storm surge around Tampa Bay.