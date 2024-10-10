Giant sinkholes open up around west-central Florida after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. – Hurricane Milton produced dozens of tornadoes and rainfall estimates that topped more than a foot across west-central Florida, but a sight now opening up across many counties is that of sinkholes.

Large sinkholes were reported in both Polk and Hillsborough counties, where local authorities warned residents to stay alert in the aftermath of the storm, as the terrain features can expand without warning.

Photos shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed pipes, part of a sidewalk and a roadway all being devoured by a sinkhole in the residential community southeast of Tampa.

The sheriff’s office didn’t report any damage to homes, and the road to the community was shut down with signs and caution tape.

Due to the location of the event, a local resident said they were virtually trapped in their neighborhood and had to walk around the giant depression.

It’s a similar sight further east in Polk County, where a large hole opened between two homes in a community between Lakeland and Zephyrhills.

A homeowner told Tampa’s FOX 13 that their dog woke them up barking when their yard started to give way during the overnight hours.

No one was reported injured, but a truck and part of a garage were devoured by the hole, which threatens to cause more damage in the neighborhood.

Central Florida is no stranger to these events and is often referred to as the sinkhole capital of the U.S.

During Tropical Storm Debby in 2012, dozens of sinkholes developed across northern-central Florida.

Sinkholes can form during episodes of heavy rainfall because of the increase in the weight of the surface soil, leading to underground erosion and the creation of voids.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, long term weathering of limestone plays a significant role in changes to the terrain.

Depressions and holes caused by broken drainpipes, septic tanks and improperly compacted soil are often misclassified as sinkholes.

According to the Chief Financial Officer, not all homeowners' policies provide coverage for sinkholes, but all licensed insurance companies in the state must offer special coverage.