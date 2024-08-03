Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

Why Tropical Storm Debby wasn’t retired after it impacted Florida the last time

Hurricane naming lists rotate every six years, so the 2024 list was last used in 2018. However, if any storms from the list are particularly destructive and deadly, the World Meteorological Organization can vote to retire their names from being used again in the future.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
How and why hurricanes get their names have evolved over the past century.

How hurricanes get their names

How and why hurricanes get their names have evolved over the past century.

If the name "Debby" sounds familiar to weather watchers, it is likely because tropical storms and hurricanes with the same name have been crisscrossing the Atlantic basin since the early 1980s.

Despite occurrences of cyclones named "Debby" every six years, none of the events have been considered significant enough by the World Meteorological Organization to meet the threshold of retirement.

This includes impacts in 2012, when a tropical storm named "Debby" struck Florida’s Big Bend, causing at least a quarter of a billion dollars in damage throughout the Southeast and the deaths of eight people.

RETIRED HURRICANE NAMES STILL IN ROTATION DESPITE THEIR DISASTROUS HISTORY

Estimated rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby in 2012

Estimated rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby in 2012

(FOX Weather)

On June 26, the slow-moving tropical storm made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida with maximum sustained winds of only around 40 mph.

The cyclone dropped nearly 30 inches of rainfall over communities in North Florida, causing sinkholes and widespread flooding.

Floridians described the flooding as the worst event since Hurricane Dora in 1964.

Interstate 10 was shut down between Jacksonville and Tallahassee as floodwaters covered the highway, and thousands of homes were reported damaged across the state.

In Central and South Florida, feeder bands on the eastern and southeastern sides of the tropical cyclone caused a tornado outbreak, with at least two dozen reports of twisters.

Parts of the state were declared a federal disaster area by President Barack Obama, which helped many rural areas during the cleanup and recovery stages.

Following the hurricane season, a meeting of the World Meteorological Organization did not vote to replace the name "Debby," but did retire the name "Sandy," which was estimated to have caused $70 billion in damage across the Eastern Seaboard about four months after Florida's disaster.

A combination of 19 named storms and ten hurricanes made 2012 the fifth most costly tropical cyclone season on record for the U.S.

  • Tropical Storm Debby
    Image 1 of 4

    NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - JUNE 26:   David Rivera helps friends Doreen Ferrilo and Jack Cutler salvage what they can from their home before they must leave under a mandatory evacuation order by emergency management officials on June 26, 2012 in the Mill Run area of New Port Richey, Florida. Ferrilo's homeowner's insurance was recently cancelled due to faults in the roof. According to local news, two area rivers have converged and surpassed the 100-year flood plan. (Photo by Edward Linsmier/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 4

    One person severely injured when tree falls on van on South Main Street in Gainesville, Florida in 2012. (Gainesville Police Dept.)

  • Tropical Storm Debby
    Image 3 of 4

    NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - JUNE 26:   Residents of the Mill Run area wade through high flood water on June 26, 2012 in New Port Richey, Florida. A mandatory evacuation has been ordered by emergency management officials. According to local news, two area rivers have converged and surpassed the 100-year flood plan. (Edward Linsmier/Getty Images)

  • Tropical Storm Debby satellite from June 25, 2012.
    Image 4 of 4

    Tropical Storm Debby satellite from June 25, 2012. ( )

BEWARE OF THE ‘I’ STORM: IT HAS MORE RETIREES THAN ANY LETTER USED FOR ATLANTIC HURRICANE NAMES

The World Meteorological Organization’s hurricane committee does not require a specific threshold of storm damage to trigger the retirement of a cyclone's name.

Between 1954 and 2022, 87 names have been removed from the rotation due to their association with significant destruction in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean Sea.

Recent names retired from lists include Fiona and Ian from 2022 and Ida in 2021.

If Debby of 2024 does not cause substantial damage or result in significant loss of life, the name will be reused during the 2030 hurricane season.

A list of the five costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

A list of the five costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

(FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading...