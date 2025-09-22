Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Gabrielle strengthens as North Texas severe weather injures 1
Top weather news for Monday, Sept. 22, 2025: Gabrielle is on its way to becoming a major hurricane near Bermuda. Meanwhile, severe weather rocked the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and an early-morning earthquake jolted the San Francisco Bay Area.
It's Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, and the first day of fall.
Hurricane Gabrielle could rapidly intensify into major hurricane as storm spins precariously close to Bermuda
Hurricane Gabrielle is starting to get its act together as it churns over the open waters of the central subtropical Atlantic, and forecasters say the storm is expected to rapidly intensify and could strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by Monday night.
While the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on Gabrielle as it comes precariously close to Bermuda, there are other areas of concern that could also become tropical threats in the coming days.
(FOX Weather)
San Francisco Bay Area rocked by magnitude 4.3 earthquake Monday morning
Shaking has been felt across the San Francisco Bay Area in California after an earthquake was reported early Monday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported in the Berkeley area just before 3 a.m. local time.
Severe weather slams Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex injuring 1, damaging Walmart warehouse and flipping trucks
A roof partially collapsed at a Walmart distribution center in Sanger, Texas, as severe thunderstorms tracked across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing damaging wind gusts to the area and other parts of North Texas late Sunday afternoon.
One person was critically injured during the storm at an RV dealership, according to the Denton County Office of Emergency Management. The National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
Fall begins with autumnal equinox Monday afternoon
Fall begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Monday, when Earth experiences equal day and night, known as the autumnal equinox.
According to NASA, the autumnal equinox happens Monday at 2:19 p.m. ET or 11:19 a.m. PT, marking the moment when the center of the Sun crosses the plane of our equator.
Watch this: Hundreds of sharks spotted swimming, jumping out of Atlantic off Long Island coast
A stunning drone video recorded off the coast of New York shows hundreds of sharks swimming and jumping out of the Atlantic.
The video was recorded by Michael Cuomo, who called the experience the "wildest thing" he’s ever captured with a drone.
