Toddler found dead after getting swept away during California flooding from Tropical Storm Mario remnants

BARSTOW, Calif.--Police have found the body of a toddler who was swept away in a torrent of water in Southern California during flash floods triggered by remnants of Tropical Storm Mario.

Barstow Police Department on Friday said 2-year-old Xavier Padilla Aguilera went missing after he and his father were separated when their car was caught in flooding Thursday evening.

The family's car was found some time later, but without Xavier or his father inside.

REMNANTS OF MARIO TRIGGER MUDSLIDES AS RAIN SURGES ACROSS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, SOUTHWEST US

Police said Xavier's father was rescued Thursday night on an island surrounded by floodwaters. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Emergency responders from multiple agencies combed the area through the night, finally locating Xavier's body after a 20-hour search.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time," Barstow Police said. "We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy."

Rainfall totals in the mountains ranged anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches, with a few isolated higher totals.

Gauges near Bear Valley in San Bernardino County recorded 2.83 inches while another gauge along Running Springs tallied 4.14 inches. Farther north, the area around Ridgecrest reported as much as 3.17 inches.

The moisture is associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario that fell apart over the Eastern Pacific earlier in the week.

However, heavy rains and strong thunderstorms have pelted Central and Southern California, leading to multiple mudslides and road closures.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said Thursday night that debris flows had left at least 10 people stranded on California State Route 38 in the San Bernardino mountains.

The department said mudslides and debris flows had also impacted roads and homes in parts of Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Potato Canyon.