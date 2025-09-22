Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

San Francisco Bay Area rocked by magnitude 4.3 earthquake Monday morning

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported in the Berkeley area just before 3 a.m. local time.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

SAN FRANCISCO – Shaking has been felt across the San Francisco Bay Area in California after an earthquake was reported early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported in the Berkeley area just before 3 a.m. local time. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic show information on an earthquake in the San Francisco area early Monday morning.

This graphic shows information on an earthquake in the San Francisco area early Monday morning. 

(FOX Weather)

The USGS had initially reported that the earthquake was a magnitude 4.6, but that was revised a short time later to a magnitude 4.4 and then a magnitude 4.3.

The earthquake was reported at a depth of about 4.8 miles.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami is not expected because of this earthquake.

It’s unknown if damage or injuries have been reported.

Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this story.

Tags
Loading...