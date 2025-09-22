San Francisco Bay Area rocked by magnitude 4.3 earthquake Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO – Shaking has been felt across the San Francisco Bay Area in California after an earthquake was reported early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported in the Berkeley area just before 3 a.m. local time.

The USGS had initially reported that the earthquake was a magnitude 4.6, but that was revised a short time later to a magnitude 4.4 and then a magnitude 4.3.

The earthquake was reported at a depth of about 4.8 miles.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami is not expected because of this earthquake.

It’s unknown if damage or injuries have been reported.

