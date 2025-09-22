Severe weather slams Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex injuring 1, damaging Walmart warehouse and flipping trucks

DENTON COUNTY, Texas – A roof partially collapsed at a Walmart distribution center in Sanger, Texas, as severe thunderstorms tracked across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing damaging wind gusts to the area and other parts of North Texas late Sunday afternoon.

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management said it received reports of tornadic rotation in the county just before 5:30 p.m. local time. The office said a 40- to 50-foot hole was reported in the roof of the Walmart warehouse.

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has not announced whether the damage was due to a tornado or straight-line wind gusts.

Meanwhile, one person was critically injured during the storm at a nearby RV dealership, McClain’s Longhorn RV, according to the county.

Emergency officials also reported that three 18-wheel tractor trailers were overturned by wind gusts on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E just south of Sanger.

In addition to strong winds, the storm also brought lots of hail. Photos on social media show pea-sized hail covering backyards in Sanger.

The county said some 3,700 people were without power at the height of the storm, with more than half that number back online later that evening.

Denton County officials said they will conduct further damage assessments Monday morning.