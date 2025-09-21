Flood threat grows in western North Carolina as 1-year anniversary of Helene approaches

Some much-needed rain is expected to impact areas of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys this week, including areas of western North Carolina that were slammed by historic and deadly flooding from Hurricane Helene nearly one year ago.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a cold front that’s headed south, combined with moisture flowing in from the Gulf over the Mississippi Valley, will allow for rounds of rain and possible flash flooding throughout the week ahead.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Small areas of low pressure are expected to form along the cold front, and the FOX Forecast Center said that will enhance the flash flood threat starting Tuesday and lasting through at least Thursday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) highlighted areas of the Plains and Midwest where the flood threat is higher on Tuesday, placing parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas at a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk.

That flood threat zone will expand off to the east on Wednesday, putting parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys in a Level 2 out of 4 flood threat.

That threat zone includes cities like Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Louisville in Kentucky.

The flood threat advances even farther eastward on Thursday, covering parts of East Tennessee and western North Carolina, which were ravaged by catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals through Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

Rain totals are expected to be in the 3- to 5-inch range from the Plains to the Tennessee Valley through Thursday, and the FOX Forecast Center said there could be areas that see rain totals between 5 and 8 inches.

With all the rain expected, some river flooding is also possible, especially along the Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee rivers.

There is also the possibility of some severe weather, but the FOX Forecast Center said that daytime heating may lessen that threat on Wednesday and Thursday.