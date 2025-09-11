Historic Biltmore Village shows strength, resilience in recovery 1 year after Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – It's been about a year since Hurricane Helene left communities across western North Carolina reeling from damage and loss after heavy rainfall created mudslides and flooding that washed through the Blue Ridge Mountains.

When Hurricane Helene made landfall in the U.S. on Sept. 26, 2024, no one expected the devastation the storm would bring to western North Carolina.

Over the last year, Asheville and the Historic Biltmore Village have worked tirelessly to rebuild their communities, even better than they were before the storm.

ASHEVILLE RESIDENT LOOKS BACK ON HURRICANE HELENE ONE YEAR LATER

"This community is really determined and motivated to continue to preserve the historic nature of our area as well as continue its vibrance as a destination for people visiting Asheville, for people who live here," said Kara Irani, the director of public relations for the Historic Biltmore Village Association.

As Asheville and Biltmore Village continue their recovery, Irani wants people to know they are open for business.

"There is a lot of really strong momentum in many ways for what is happening for us post-Helene," Irani said.

'A measure of strength'

Irani said the level of devastation experienced in the mountains of western North Carolina stays with you for life.

"You never forget what it feels like to go out and see buildings completely underwater," she said. "You never forget what it looks like to see tankers floating down a river."

But devastation isn't the feeling they focus on when it comes to the storm.

Residents are calling this a milestone – the one-year milestone of everything they have overcome and rebuilt and what they will continue to do in the wake of the hurricane.

She said the storm brought them all together. Neighbors helping neighbors, everyone sharing resources in the initial aftermath.

"It took time to get our power back on," Irani said. "We had generators we were sharing, we had water that we were sharing."

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN CARVES 'STORM BOWLS' OUT OF TREES BROUGHT DOWN BY HELENE

The marking a year after Helene's landfall symbolizes so many things within the communities there.

"It's going to be a measure of strength," Irani said. "We don't celebrate the anniversary of the storm, but we definitely celebrate what the community has done together and how far we have come in such a short time."

All the healing and grief shared among each other in the last year, has led them to be able to celebrate the good, too.

Irani said in Biltmore Village, it's a season of success.

"It has actually been a season of celebration for us every time a new business opens," Irani said. "All of us get together and go to welcome that business back."

She said the reopening parties and celebrations have helped heal them.

"It shows that we are able to face a challenge that is absolutely staggering and unprecedented, and then still move forward," Irani said.

Reopening and coming back

Downtown Asheville is back in full operation, while the River Arts District and Historic Biltmore Village are partially open as business owners continue to rebuild from the storm damage.

Irani said roughly 20% of the village is back open. With the Grand Bohemian Lodge being the first place to reopen after the storm in May.

"All of these industries are really starting to show their resilience and coming back," Irani said.

The Biltmore Estate is also open for visitors, being one of the largest draws for tourism in the area.

Irani said parts of the Biltmore Village saw more than 15 feet of water during the height of the storm. Because the village has a mix of historic buildings and some more modern buildings, seeing how they've weathered the storm has made their recovery story unique.

"The impact of the storm really brought our community together in ways we had not been connected before," Irani said. "Now, we all have critical crisis management support, we're all working together on city initiatives to get certain infrastructures supported, replaced, updated."

FILE: ASHEVILLE PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES HURRICANE HELENE'S IMPACTS, DESCRIBES BEING CUT OFF FROM OUTSIDE WORLD

Irani estimated that 70% of the businesses that were open in Biltmore Village prior to Helene would be reopening in the village once again.

As for the remaining 30%, Irani said there's already high demand to fill the spaces.

"I think that it is going to be probably within the next six months that we see Biltmore Village almost back to full operational status," Irani said.

Ready for peak leaf-peeping season

One of the biggest factors in helping western North Carolina return to economic normalcy is tourism.

With peak leaf-peeping season right around the corner, Asheville and surrounding areas need people to come visit.

Asheville has one of the longest leaf seasons in the U.S., according to Explore Asheville.

"I have grown up here, and been here almost my entire life," Irani said. "And every year I am blown away by how absolutely gorgeous it is."

Peak season typically happens in mid to late October.

HERE’S WHERE FALL FOLIAGE WILL PEAK FIRST IN 2025

Hurricane Helene's impacts closed major stretches of the Blue Ridge Parkway, ruining many people's chances of visiting the area for leaf-peeping season last year.

Many sections of the Parkway are back open in key places throughout western North Carolina, offering the chance for more tourism just in time for leaf season.

In Historic Biltmore Village, leaf season has some deep roots.

"What makes leaf season so special for us, is that the Village is a collection of experiences," Irani said.

Irani said the village's historic markers and brick sidewalks along with many restaurants, shops and other experiences make leaf season more fun.

"We expect that at least 50% of the village will be open in time for leaf season," Irani said.

Irani said new businesses are opening in the Village in the wake of Helene, bringing even more new experiences to the area.

How you can help

The biggest ways to help Asheville, the Historic Biltmore Village and the other communities throughout western North Carolina who were impacted by Helene last year, is to visit.

Irani said staying in local hotels, eating at local restaurants and participating in local experiences are crucial.

"Finding art, and experiencing music and culture," Irani said, offering suggestions for visitors. "We're so lucky to have all of these things still here, and in such a small town, comparatively."

Irani said so many new local businesses are coming to the area, taking up vacancies left behind by businesses that chose not to reopen or relocated after Helene.

Supporting those local businesses by shopping, whether in person or online, can massively help the local economy.

"Every single dollar that comes into our area right now is something that is helping locals continue to move forward and rebuild their own lives," Irani said. "It is continuing to help small business owners recover from a magnitude of losses."

Irani said after the storm, they had relief workers and volunteers and hundreds of organizations helping to remove the mud and debris and reconnect the utilities.

"We are now in a place where relief workers are all of us," Irani said. "Our economic recovery is so key to maintaining and supporting what makes our area so special."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Another way you can help is to tell people that Asheville is back open. Irani said a very common misconception they hear all the time is that Asheville was wiped off the map, gone forever.

"If you come to Asheville, you're still going to have a very, very full experience here," she said.

For more ideas on ways to support the community, visit the Historic Biltmore Village website here or the Explore Asheville website here.