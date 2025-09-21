Watch: Hundreds of sharks spotted swimming, jumping out of Atlantic off Long Island coast

MONTAUK, N.Y. – A stunning drone video recorded off the coast of New York shows hundreds of sharks swimming and jumping out of the Atlantic.

The video was recorded by Michael Cuomo, who called the experience the "wildest thing" he’s ever captured with a drone.

The video shows the tranquil waters of the Atlantic off the coast of Montauk, on New York’s Long Island, and then zooms in to show the sharks enjoying their day under the sea.

"Yesterday evening, I walked out to look at the ocean and I saw some big splashes," Cuomo wrote in an Instagram post. "Was it dolphins? Tuna? Sharks?"

Once he launched his drone to get a better look, he came across the mesmerizing sight of hundreds of spinner sharks swimming and jumping out of the water.