The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Alerts expand in New England as Hurricane Lee nears

Hurricane Lee begins approach to New England

Hurricane Lee has prompted warnings in New England as the storm begins a trek that will put it in Atlantic Canada by this weekend. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued from Massachusetts to Maine. While it appears landfall will happen in Canada, Lee is such a large storm that impacts, such as high winds, heavy rain, rip currents and coastal flooding, will be felt far from its center.

Several alerts are in effect because of Hurricane Lee.

Atlantic remains active

Hurricane Lee is just one of a few systems being tracked in a busy Atlantic Ocean this week. Tropical Storm Margot is expected to weaken as it makes a loop through the open waters this weekend. Meanwhile, Invest 97L could soon become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Nigel. Another potential tropical disturbance forecast to move off Africa next week is also now tracked.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

Strong El Niño expected for winter

NOAA forecasters say it’s a near certainty that El Niño will hang on through winter, with a high chance that it will be a strong one. This type of pattern usually means a warmer, drier winter across the northern tier of the country and a cooler, wetter winter in the southern U.S.

