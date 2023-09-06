Hurricane Lee live tracker: Satellites, spaghetti computer models, cone of concern and more
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking Lee that is expected to become a major hurricane over the next couple of days. Forecast models show Hurricane Lee could strengthen into either a Category 4 or 5, and its future path is uncertain. Residents from Florida to North Carolina and even into New York and New England are urged to keep updated on the storm due to threats of rip currents and high seas.
Hurricane Lee could soon be knocking on the door of being the most powerful cyclone of the 2023 hurricane season.
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Lee is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the weekend.
The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Lee's projected path, forecast wind speeds and spaghetti plots.
HURRICANE LEE FORMS, EXPECTED TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY INTO ‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’ MAJOR STORM BY WEEKEND
What are the latest news headlines?
(FOX Weather)
Where is Hurricane Lee?
(FOX Weather)
Where is the latest cone of concern?
(FOX Weather)
What are the latest spaghetti models?
(FOX Weather)
What are the probabilities of tropical-storm-force winds in my area?
(FOX Weather)
Hurricane Hunter schedule
(FOX Weather)