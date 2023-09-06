Hurricane Lee live tracker: Satellites, spaghetti computer models, cone of concern and more

Hurricane Lee could soon be knocking on the door of being the most powerful cyclone of the 2023 hurricane season.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Lee is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the weekend.

The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Lee's projected path, forecast wind speeds and spaghetti plots.

HURRICANE LEE FORMS, EXPECTED TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY INTO ‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’ MAJOR STORM BY WEEKEND

Where is Hurricane Lee?

The forecast cone for Hurricane Lee.

Where is the latest cone of concern?

What are the latest spaghetti models?

What are the probabilities of tropical-storm-force winds in my area?

Chance of tropical storm-force winds

