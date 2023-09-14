Hurricane Lee could snarl freight operations in the strike zone, forecaster warns

BOSTON – Confidence in Hurricane Lee's path has increased as it turns northward and parallels the East Coast of the U.S. with expected impacts to coastal New England and southeast Canada this weekend.

Lee is also set to potentially disrupt transportation and business operations, according to an industry-leading analyst closely monitoring the current Category 1 storm. Even though the storm center is expected to make landfall just off New England in the Canadian Maritimes Saturday, its wind field is expanding to several hundred miles across.

"This will result in coastal flooding via storm surge, some wind damage, power outages, and moderate rainfall in the areas impacted within the zone," said Everstream Analytics ' chief meteorologist Jon Davis.

Cities and ports impacted by Hurricane Lee

Davis said cities like Boston, Massachusets, Providence, Rhode Isalnd and Halifax, Nova Scotia will see the greatest impacts.

"The Port at Halifax does not look to take a direct hit but will be impacted and disruptions are likely this weekend," he added.

Business operations and air travel

According to Davis, the movement of Lee towards the north may cause disruptions in business operations for approximately a day. Furthermore, areas that are affected may experience delays or disruptions in the loading and unloading of freight and intermodal ramp operations.

Air travel could also face impacts with flight cancelations expected at airports within the zone, Davis said.

Energy and utility impacts

Canada’s largest oil refinery, the Irving oil refinery in New Brunswick, looks to be impacted by the storm, but significant damage is not likely, Davis said.

"Power outages are likely within the zone," he adds. "The amount of outages though will depend on exactly how far east/west Lee moves relative to the coast."

A slightly farther west track will likely result in increased outages for New England, while a slightly farther east track will likely result in decreased outages, Davis said.

Davis warns that those within the risk zone should complete any preparations by late Friday before Lee impacts the zone on Saturday.