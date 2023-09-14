Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Derna resident captures videos that show horror in Libya after flooding kills thousands

The Libyan Red Crescent warned Thursday that more than 10,000 people are missing in Derna, Libya. This results from the dams along the Wadi Darnah River failing because of the impact of a powerful storm named Daniel. Residents in the area have described the current situation as "doomsday."

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Footage captured by a local resident in Derna, Libya, on Monday shows debris, mud, and damaged buildings left after the catastrophic flooding that killed over 6,000 people. 01:31

Local surveys devastation in Derna after flood in Libya

Footage captured by a local resident in Derna, Libya, on Monday shows debris, mud, and damaged buildings left after the catastrophic flooding that killed over 6,000 people.

DERNA, Libya – Amid a multitude of debris, thick layers of mud and buildings damaged beyond repair, recovery efforts continue in Libya's eastern city of Derna.

The devastating flood aftermath caused the loss of more than 6,000 lives and left a trail of destruction and heartbreak. Derna, a port city with a population of 100,000, is now desolate amid fears that the death toll may rise to 20,000, Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said, according to an Al Jazeera report.

"During the morning, the sun is quite strong," al-Ghaithi said. "The smell and the warmth of the bodies rotting, it’s really sad to say, but that’s the reality underneath the buildings. So it’s a very graphic and harrowing situation."

The Libyan Red Crescent issued a warning Thursday afternoon that more than 10,000 people are missing in the city. This is a result of the dams along the Wadi Darnah River failing because of the impact of a powerful storm named Daniel. Residents in the area have described the current situation as "doomsday."

MISERY IN LIBYA AS DEATHS TOP 6,000 WHILE FAMILIES GRAPPLE WITH ‘DOOMSDAY’ FLOOD AFTERMATH

Satellites have captured dramatic before-and-after photos of the floods in Derna, Libya, after Storm Daniel hit on Sunday.

Satellites have captured dramatic before-and-after photos of the floods in Derna, Libya, after Storm Daniel hit on Sunday.

(Planet Labs PBC via Storyful)

‘Horror of the view’

Local resident @nankamal1 said she wanted to share her videos on social media to reveal the extent of the devastation caused by Storm Daniel as it wiped out everything in its path, claiming the lives of multiple generations of families as it washed buildings and bodies out to sea.

"Every video I shot was from inside the house, from the horror of the view, and I documented everything I experienced that day," she said.

The Red Crescent is currently providing emergency support in the affected area and said many people have lost everything. Homes, buildings and entire neighborhoods have been swept away by the floods.

"With thousands of bodies still in the water, it’s feared that disease could start taking hold," the aid agency said.

LIBYA SUFFERS ‘CATASTROPHIC’ FLOODING FROM STORM DANIEL

  • Teams of Turkiye's State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) join search and rescue operations to save lives following devastating floods in Libya on September 13, 2023.
    Image 1 of 18

    Teams of Turkiye's State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) join search and rescue operations to save lives following devastating floods in Libya on September 13, 2023.  (Handout/Anadolu Agency)

  • A damaged vehicle is stuck debris after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged disaster zones in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023.
    Image 2 of 18

    A damaged vehicle is stuck debris after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged disaster zones in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. (Abdullah Mohammed Bonja/Anadolu Agency)

  • A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023.
    Image 3 of 18

    A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. (Abdullah Mohammed Bonja/Anadolu Agency)

  • A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023.
    Image 4 of 18

    A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. (Abdullah Mohammed Bonja/Anadolu Agency)

  • A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023.
    Image 5 of 18

    A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. (Abdullah Mohammed Bonja/Anadolu Agency)

  • A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023.
    Image 6 of 18

    A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. (Abdullah Mohammed Bonja/Anadolu Agency)

  • A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023.
    Image 7 of 18

    A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. (Abdullah Mohammed Bonja/Anadolu Agency)

  • A damaged vehicle is stuck debris after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged disaster zones in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023.
    Image 8 of 18

    A damaged vehicle is stuck debris after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged disaster zones in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. (Abdullah Mohammed Bonja/Anadolu Agency)

  • People try to open a blocked water drain in the middle of flooded road due to the Storm Daniel, which affected the city of Derna in Libya, in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on September 13, 2023.
    Image 9 of 18

    People try to open a blocked water drain in the middle of flooded road due to the Storm Daniel, which affected the city of Derna in Libya, in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on September 13, 2023.  (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency)

  • A man tries to open a blocked water drain in the middle of flooded road due to the Storm Daniel, which affected the city of Derna in Libya, in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on September 13, 2023.
    Image 10 of 18

    A man tries to open a blocked water drain in the middle of flooded road due to the Storm Daniel, which affected the city of Derna in Libya, in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on September 13, 2023. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency)

  • Workers load a Jordanian military plane with humanitarian aid to Libya, at Marka military airport in Amman, on September 13, 2023. At least 30,000 Libyans have been left homeless in the eastern city of Derna in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel, the International Organization for Migration said on September 13.
    Image 11 of 18

    Workers load a Jordanian military plane with humanitarian aid to Libya, at Marka military airport in Amman, on September 13, 2023. At least 30,000 Libyans have been left homeless in the eastern city of Derna in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel, the International Organization for Migration said on September 13. (KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP)

  • A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region, on September 11, 2023, in Derna, Libya.
    Image 12 of 18

    A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region, on September 11, 2023, in Derna, Libya. (Handout/Anadolu Agency)

  • Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023.
    Image 13 of 18

     Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)

  • A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. Flash floods in eastern Libya killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone, the emergency services of the Tripoli-based government said on September 12.
    Image 14 of 18

    A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. Flash floods in eastern Libya killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone, the emergency services of the Tripoli-based government said on September 12. (AFP)

  • Toys are seen in a flash flood-damaged shop in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023.
    Image 15 of 18

    Toys are seen in a flash flood-damaged shop in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)

  • Image 16 of 18

    An area damaged by flash floods is pictured in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023.  (AFP)

  • People check an area damaged by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023.
    Image 17 of 18

    People check an area damaged by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)

  • A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region, on September 11, 2023, in Derna, Libya.
    Image 18 of 18

    A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region, on September 11, 2023, in Derna, Libya.  (Handout/Anadolu Agency)

The Wadi Derna River burst two dams near Derna on Sunday due to rains from Storm Daniel. Tsunami-like waves then crashed through the city, carrying debris with it. It’s thought that the sheer weight of water and the debris caught up in the floods is what caused the most damage and took so many lives, the Red Crescent said.

MEDITERRANEAN STORM DANIEL CAUSES WIDESPREAD FLOODING IN LIBYA WHERE THOUSANDS ARE FEARED DEAD

A man speaks on his mobile phone in a flash flood-damaged area in Derna on September 14, 2023.

A man speaks on his mobile phone in a flash flood-damaged area in Derna on September 14, 2023.

(Abdullah DOMA / AFP / Getty Images)

Attention turns to health impacts in Derna

"In the wake of the floods, as the death toll rises, health needs have become more urgent," said the World Health Organization in Libya. "There are at least three large hospitals out of service in Derna while other hospitals are only partially functioning."

Flooding can lead to disease outbreaks, especially in emergency situations, the world's top health officials warned. Lack of proper sanitation facilities in temporary shelters can lead to the spread of waterborne illnesses like dysentery and cholera in densely populated areas, posing a growing risk for impacted towns such as Derna.

Libyan Red Crescent volunteers were the first on the ground, evacuating people and providing first aid and search and rescue efforts in close coordination with local authorities.

"The priority right now is search and rescue, so we can save as many lives as possible," said Richard Blewitt, executive director of international for the British Red Cross. "Red Cross, Red Crescent teams are responding, providing first aid to those that need it, searching for the missing and helping to reunite families."

